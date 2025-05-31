4 Windsor Spitfires Recognized on OHL All-Star Rosters

The Windsor Spitfires continue to get recognition. The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) released their 2024-25 All-Star teams on Friday, and the organization was well represented.

The 2024-25 season was one that the Spitfires needed. After finishing last in the Western Conference in 2023-24, they shot up the conference standings this season and refused to budge. They battled the Saginaw Spirit to earn the top spot in the West Division and finished second in the conference behind the eventual OHL champions, the London Knights. Now, the club is getting significant recognition from the league as the annual All-Star teams have been announced. Here’s a look at who’s involved.

Greentree and Protas Lead Spitfires

Every season, the OHL announces its three All-Star teams, voted on by the league’s general managers. After big seasons, it’s no surprise that captain Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings) was named to the first team while forward Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals) was named to the second team. He’s the first Belarusian to make the teams since Knights’ forward Sergei Kostitsyn in 2006-07.

Windsor Spitfires’ captain Liam Greentree. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

From the start of the season, Greentree showed he was ready to lead in all aspects. The club’s second-round pick in 2022 had a breakout campaign in 2023-24 with 90 points in 64 games and he continues to grow and build. He blew past his previous totals with 49 goals and 119 points (third in the OHL) in 64 games. Whether the Spitfires needed a big goal, a great play setup, a teammate defended, or inspiration in the room and community, he was there for them. At the end of the season, the league awarded him the annual Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy.

Protas was the club’s first-round pick, third overall, in the 2024 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder came from the Des Moines Buccaneers (United States Hockey League) and fit right in. He fit so well that he scored 50 goals and finished second in the league in points with 124 in 61 games (behind Spirit forward Michael Misa, who had 134 points in 65 games). On the ice, he was calm, collected, and went about his business, earning the OHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player award. The Capitals’ third-round pick in 2024 is eligible for the American Hockey League next season so his return to the Spitfires for 2025-26 is up in the air.

Greentree is joined by Misa, Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs), Sam Dickinson (Knights), Zayne Parekh (Spirit), Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers), and coach Jussi Ahokas (Rangers) on the first team. Protas is joined by Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk, and Easton Cowan (Knights), along with Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts), Carter George (Owen Sound Attack), and Knights’ head coach Dale Hunter on the second team.

Belchetz and Hicks Join Rookie Squads

The veterans weren’t the only ones to get recognized, either. The league released two All-Rookie teams and Spitfires’ forward Ethan Belchetz and defenceman Carter Hicks were named to the second team.

Belchetz was the club’s first-overall pick in the 2024 OHL Draft. The Oakville native started his career with a bang with two assists in the season opener, then a four-goal, six-point output in their home opener two games later. The 6-foot-5, 226-pounder was the Most Valuable Player at the 2024 OHL Cup and brought that same passion and drive to the Spitfires. He was mostly used on the second and third lines but head coach Greg Walters showed him some ice on the top line with Protas and Greentree on occasion. He finished the season with 17 goals and 38 points in 56 games. Unfortunately, the youngster suffered a season-ending lower-body injury in their final regular-season home game and missed the playoffs.

Hicks was their second-round pick in the 2024 draft and came advertised as a two-way defenceman with leadership qualities. The 6-foot-1, 166-pound London native was calm and poised in his own end, rarely getting rattled. He finished the season with three goals and 14 points in 52 games, adding another two goals and four points in the playoffs, along with some physical flair. He’s a kid that, along with Belchetz, could see a letter on his jersey before too long.

Belchetz and Hicks headline an impressive draft class from Spitfires’ general Bill Bowler, along with head scout Frank Evola. While the team relied on its veterans for much of the season, the rookies stepped up in times of injuries and suspensions to show that the future of this club is very bright.

