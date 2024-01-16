OHL: Windsor Spitfires Name Liam Greentree as New Captain

As the Windsor Spitfires make a push for the final playoff spot in the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference, they took care of some business off the ice. On Saturday morning, after much anticipation, they named their new captain.

Coming into 2023-24, Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler had some decisions to make about his roster. After going all-in last season, he had multiple veterans that could have been traded for future assets to help the club in the long term. However, most of them were leadership material, creating questions as to who would succeed last season’s captain, Matthew Maggio (New York Islanders). When the club started making moves, a handful were traded away. It left a clear choice, and that was made official on Saturday.

Spitfires Name Greentree Captain

Just three days after the Jan. 10 trade deadline passed, the Spitfires made it official – 18-year-old forward Liam Greentree is the 59th captain in team history.

Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Greentree was the Spitfires’ second-round pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection out of Oshawa, ON. Last season, he showed he was blossoming into a star with 25 goals and 45 points in 61 games. He also started showing signs of being a leader and had maturity beyond his years. This season has been no different, as he’s put home 23 goals and 55 points in 36 games, leading the team both on and off the ice. On Saturday, Bowler said it’s a proud moment for the organization.

“Liam is an elite player with elite character,” he said. “He is a leader and is committed to his game and the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club. We are proud to name him our captain.”

Over the last season and a half, Greentree has been someone you could rely upon in big situations. He creates, he protects, and he knows when to rally his teammates in times of need. In a statement, he said he’s looking forward to representing the organization and the City of Windsor.

“It’s an honour to be named captain for a historic team like the Windsor Spitfires,” Greentree said. “It’s a great organization that has helped me develop into a better player and person. I’ve been treated with a tremendous amount of respect from everyone in the organization since I have come to Windsor. I look forward to representing the Spitfires in the Windsor-Essex Community and abroad. Let’s go Spitfires.”

This move also becomes a part of Spitfires’ history. Greentree becomes the first second-season player to be named captain since Peter Sarno in 1997-98.

Greentree’s Character Impresses Management

When you draft a player like Greentree, you hope that he not only produces but also becomes a solid human being, too. You want someone who leads on the ice and becomes a person that you can trust to have your back at all times.

Just hours after the announcement, the team played against the Sudbury Wolves. While Greentree added a pair of assists, he showed that leadership, immediately giving credit to nearly everyone but himself, including forward A.J. Spellacy, who had a hat-trick.

“I think it was a big game for a lot of other guys, too,” he said. “I came into the season with (Spellacy), and he’s a great player. He’s someone I learn from; he works so hard. Seeing him get that (hat-trick) goal was so well deserved … I’m so happy he got it.”

After the game, interim head coach Casey Torres said that Greentree is simply that kind of guy. He’s a great human, puts in the work and energy, and is the type of player you want to lead you into battle.

“First and foremost, he’s an unbelievable kid,” Torres said. “He’s very well respected by staff, players, and anyone who comes into the organization … He puts a lot of time, effort, and energy into becoming the best player that he can be. That’s contagious; guys see that and see how much extra time he puts in … He’s a bunker guy; you’d want him in your fox hole because he’s going to give you everything he’s got.”

While he’s just 18, Greentree follows in the footsteps of players like Maggio, Aaron Luchuk, Harry Young, and the late Mickey Renaud, to name a few. As the team heads towards their new era, they appear to be in good hands.