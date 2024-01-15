Blue Jackets’ Merzlikins Clarifies He’s Asked for Trade

Elvis Merzlikins made news when he met the media in Columbus on Friday after not playing for several games. After backstopping the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, he clarified his comments.

Merzlikins has requested a trade from the Blue Jackets.

On Friday, Merzlikins said that there was a request “for a new scenario.” However at that time, he didn’t indicate if that meant a trade request or not. He made it clear he wasn’t a backup goaltender and expressed his desire to be a number one. The new scenario could have meant more playing time as the number one.

Here is what Merzlikins said to the media postgame that clarified his Friday comments. The audio is courtesy of Coby Maier of First Ohio Battery.

“It was difficult to feel the puck,” Merzlikins said of his game against the Canucks. “Each period I was feeling better and better and more comfortable. I’m not happy about my third goal when I got to PK on the short side. But honestly I don’t really care about it. It was a long time I didn’t play. Overtime and penalty shots felt good and I had to make it done. I had to do this. I’m really happy for the win and I’m really happy for the boys.”

After my last interview that everyone knows I requested for trade, everyone was still here playing for me and they’re playing for me and blocking the shots for me and this is awesome. I really appreciate them. It was a (really easy) game for me.”

As for what happens next is to be determined. Merzlikins had three seasons left on his contract at $5.4 million per season. While it’s expected there will be some interest in him, the challenge will be to fit his contract in. It might take the offseason or a team willing to make the deal if the Blue Jackets elect to retain salary.

Stay tuned on this one. The story is just beginning to write itself.