OHL: Spitfires Make 9 Moves, Create Frenzy at ’24 Trade Deadline

Windsor Spitfires’ general manager Bill Bowler has not been one to sit idle at a trade deadline. With his team battling for the final playoff spot in the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference, he was at it again this week, making multiple moves to shore up the roster this season with a strong emphasis on the future.

The club came into this week’s deadline near the bottom of the league standings. While the deadline was set for Wednesday at noon, that didn’t stop Bowler from making noise as early as Monday afternoon. After a few big trades earlier this season, that trend continued with four moves on Monday, another four on Tuesday morning, and then one to wrap it up on Wednesday. They now have a much different-looking roster, several more draft picks, and a new energy as they push toward the playoffs. Let’s break down each trade and get a reaction from the players, interim head coach Casey Torres, and Bowler as he talked to Manny Paiva and “Spitfires’ TV” shortly after the deadline.

Trade 1: Roberto Mancini to Flint Firebirds

The first trade on Monday saw Bowler send a popular veteran to the Flint Firebirds. Here’s how the trade breaks down:

To Firebirds:

20-year-old defenceman Roberto Mancini

Windsor Spitfires’ defenceman Roberto Mancini. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

To Spitfires:

Brantford Bulldogs’ second-round pick in 2024

Firebirds’ third-round pick in 2027

What the Firebirds Got

The Spitfires acquired Mancini in November in a trade with the Saginaw Spirit. It saw them also bring in Valentin Zhugin while sending out veterans Alex Christopoulos and Rodwin Dionicio (Anaheim Ducks). While Mancini recorded just three assists in 19 games, he brought stability and experience to the defence while being a leader in the room.

What the Spitfires Got

The second-round pick in 2024 adds to Bowler’s pile, giving him multiple picks in the round. It also gives him the potential for four 2008-born rookies to make an impact on the club next season and beyond. The third-round pick in 2027 didn’t stick around long (see below).

Trade 2: Ian Michelone to Ottawa 67’s

Bowler’s second move on Monday morning involved sending their backup goaltender to the Ottawa 67’s. Here’s how that shakes down:

To 67’s:

19-year-old goaltener Ian Michelone

Ian Michelone of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

To Spitfires:

67’s 12th-round pick in 2026

What the 67’s Got

Michelone, a native of Kanata, ON, came to the Spitfires last season in a trade with the Firebirds. While he spent most of 2022-23 with the LaSalle Vipers Junior B, he made the big club this season during training camp. His stats haven’t been where he would like them with a goals-against average (GAA) around five and a save percentage (SV%) under .850 for much of the time. However, since late November, his numbers improved, and there were signs that he could be a solid OHL goaltender. Now, he has a chance to play his final few junior months at home.

What the Spitfires Got

A 12th-round pick isn’t much, but it’s an asset that can be used down the road for something. Bowler may just use it to sweeten the pot for a future deal or even take a late-round flyer.

Move 3: Max Donoso off Waivers from 67’s

In Bowler’s third move, he claimed 20-year-old goaltender Max Donoso off waivers from the 67’s. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Windsor native played in 99 games for the 67’s with a 2.93 GAA and a .898 SV%. Following Wednesday’s debut against the Spirit, he said it was an unexpected move, but the Spitfires were the one destination he would have picked.

“I had a pretty good thing going with the 67’s so it was definitely a surprise to get the call on Monday morning…,” he said. “I can’t be more happy to be here. If I could have picked from the 20 teams, it would have been Windsor.”

Max Donoso of the Ottawa 67’s. (Josh Kim / The Hockey Writers)

Donoso said that he grew up watching goaltenders like former Spitfires’ great Mikey DiPietro, and to skate out and be in the same crease was “definitely a dream come true.” Torres said Donoso has playoff experience, and having essentially two starting goaltenders can only benefit the players and the club.

“Max has been a starting goaltender in this league for a couple of seasons now,” he said. “He’s played in some real big playoff games so we’re hoping he can bring a stabilizing presence to the net. He and (starter) Joey (Costanzo) can fight for ice in the net; that’s always a good thing when your goaltending tandem can compete in battle.”

Michelone was a good kid and teammate who had improved since late November. However, with the club still last in the OHL with 185 goals against through 37 games, anything they can do to improve their overall defence is considered a win. Hopefully, both goaltenders flourish back in their hometowns.

Trade 4: Jacob Maillet to 67’s

Shortly after the Donoso acquisition, Bowler was at it again with the 67’s. This time, he sent an overage (20-year-old) forward to the nation’s capital. The deal looks like this:

To 67’s:

20-year-old forward Jacob Maillet

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Jacob Maillet. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

To Spitfires:

North Bay Battalion’s third-round pick in 2024

67’s fifth-round pick in 2025

67’s second-round pick in 2027

67’s third-round pick in 2027

What the 67’s Got

Maillet joined the Spitfires in a December 2021 trade with the Guelph Storm. In 150 games with the club, he had 44 goals and 133 points. That included a breakout 2022-23 campaign where he joined forces with then-captain Matthew Maggio (New York Islanders) for 76 points in 67 games. This season, he wore an alternate captain’s “A” and was the quiet leader who led by example.

Bowler originally got him for a fifth-round pick in 2022 and a conditional 12th-round pick in 2024, so to turn that into a second, two-thirds, and a fifth is impressive. This is a great example of buying low, developing properly, and then selling high.

What the Spitfires Got

Bowler has kept the third-round pick in 2024, filling a hole in the cupboard, and the second-round pick in 2027. However, the other two were traded later on Tuesday.

Trade 5: Djibril Toure from Sudbury Wolves

Bowler wasn’t nearly done after the Maillet deal, though. First thing on Tuesday morning, he made a trade with the Sudbury Wolves. It looks like this:

To Spitfires:

20-year-old defenceman Djibril Toure

Djibril Toure of the Sudbury Wolves. (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

To Wolves:

Spitfires’ eighth-round pick in 2025

Firebirds’ third-round pick in 2027 (from Mancini trade)

What the Spitfires Got

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Toure was a free-agent signing by the Wolves before 2022-23. In 81 games, he had 11 goals, 28 points, and 126 penalty minutes. The 20-year-old will take Mancini’s place in the lineup and provide the Spitfires with a tough, physical presence in their own zone.

What the Wolves Got

Going the other way are a future eighth-round pick, which Bowler can recover down the road, as well as the third-round pick from the Mancini trade.

Toure Eager to Help Young Spitfires

On Wednesday, Toure said he was surprised by the move, but he loves the facilities and brings his physical style to the WFCU Centre.

“I’m a unique player,” he said with a laugh. “No 6-foot-7 person moves like me, I can say that. I bring physicality and I’m a defensive defenceman. I’ll lock that down and give the puck to the forwards so they can score.”

Toure has a fascinating story. After signing with the Wolves as a free agent in September 2022, he made the club, had 16 points and 91 penalty minutes in 57 games, and then got signed by the Ottawa Senators as a free agent in September 2023. He said his goal has always been to make the NHL, even if it’s not on the usual path.

“I didn’t know how I was going to (make the NHL), but I knew it was going to happen somehow through hard work,” he said. “That’s my whole life, going to teams and making it undrafted and making it through camp. It’s something I’m used to and I like it.”

He said that he has set multiple goals for himself, from both a team and personal standpoint. While he wants to work with the coaches to develop every area of his game, he’s looking forward to working with the younger players to help them gain confidence and get into the playoffs.

“I want to be that leader role, they’re young guys, so show them the ropes,” he said. “I feel like when I’m on the ice, I give them confidence, so they can hit more players or be more physical and I’ve got them on the back end.”

Trade 6: Oliver Peer to Firebirds

Bowler still had room to work on Tuesday. In his sixth move, he went back to the Firebirds:

To Firebirds:

20-year-old forward Oliver Peer

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Oliver Peer. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

To Spitfires:

Kitchener Rangers’ second-round pick in 2025

Barrie Colts’ third-round pick in 2026

Peterborough Petes’ third-round pick in 2026

Colts’ fourth-round pick in 2027

Mississauga Steelheads’ 11th-round pick in 2026

What the Firebirds Got

This was another tough one to swallow for the Spitfires. They signed Peer as a free agent before 2021-22, knowing he had speed, some offensive abilities, and leadership potential off the ice. He started with nine points in 50 games in his rookie season, exploded for 67 points in 63 games in 2022-23, and had 47 points in 37 games this season before the trade. Not only did he attend the Calgary Flames camp in September, but he had an alternate captain’s “A” when he returned to the OHL.

It will be a challenge for the Spitfires to replace his production, character, and leadership, but now they have no choice. The Firebirds are getting a good one, as they look to hold onto a playoff spot.

What the Spitfires Got

While losing Peer was hard, Bowler was able to get a solid return. Despite none of the picks being a part of the 2024 draft, getting a second, two-thirds, and a fourth in later drafts gives the club plenty of options down the road. They now have only minor gaps in the cupboard in the first four rounds up to 2028.

Trade 7: Pasquale Zito from North Bay Battalion

Did you think Bowler was done there? No. Within minutes, he made a big splash with the Battalion, bringing home a former fan favourite. Here’s how the seventh move looked:

To Spitfires:

20-year-old forward Pasquale Zito

Battalion’s 15th-round pick in 2025

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Pasquale Zito. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

To Battalion:

Spitfires’ 15th-round pick in 2025

67’s fifth-round pick in 2025 (from Maillet trade) (conditional)

67’s third-round pick in 2027 (also from Maillet trade) (conditional)

What the Spitfires Got

Zito was originally a Spitfires’ second-round pick in 2019. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Napean native was a fan favourite from the start with his knack for timely goals (55 points in 95 games) and willingness to throw his weight around. He was with the club for two seasons before being traded to the Niagara IceDogs in June 2022.

Unfortunately, he only played 23 games for them last season before being traded to the Battalion. There, he played another 19 games, scoring 46 points in 54 total games. This season, an injury has kept him out, but he seems to be healthy and is raring to play for the Spitfires. Torres said that he’s worked with Zito in past summers in Ottawa, so he’s familiar with the grit and determination of the youngster.

The Spitfires also get a pair of draft picks from the IceDogs. When they originally traded Zito, they received two conditional picks – the Steelheads’ fourth-round pick in 2024 and the IceDogs’ fifth-round pick in 2025. Zito had to play one game in his overage season (2023-24) for them to kick in. As soon as he dresses, the picks come to the Spitfires.

What the Battalion Got

Going the other way are two picks from the Maillet deal in the fifth-round pick in 2025 and the third-round pick in 2027. Both are conditional on Zito playing one game for the Spitfires, which looks likely. Given how far down the road they are, though, and with picks coming to Bowler for the previous deal, it’s a small price to pay.

Bowler Optimistic About Zito

Zito’s return was a surprise to Spitfires’ fans. However, Bowler said this was a situation that took months to evolve, and they have faith that the kid can get back on track.

“This conversation has been going on for months,” Bowler said. “He was debating playing or not playing. He ran into a few setbacks with injuries early in the season so the Battalion and myself have been talking about whether this is a possibility. As it did, it came to fruition, and we expect Pasquale to be the young man that we believed in in the second round a number of seasons ago. He wants to get his career back on track, get back here to Windsor, and help this team get into the playoffs.”

Trade 8: Aidan Castle to Saginaw Spirit

Finally, Bowler wrapped up Tuesday afternoon with a minor deal with the Memorial Cup hosts, the Spirit. Here’s how the final Tuesday move looks:

To Spirit:

19-year-old forward Aidan Castle

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Aidan Castle. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

To Spitfires:

Spirit 11th-round pick in 2026

What the Spirit Got

This felt like an inevitable move. Bowler acquired Castle in January 2023 in a multi-player deal that brought Dionicio to the Spitfires while defenceman Bronson Ride and forward Christopher O’Flaherty went to the IceDogs along with picks.

Unfortunately, while Castle was a former Oshawa Generals’ first-round pick in 2020, he couldn’t get going after joining the Spitfires. He scored just 11 points in 33 games last season and seven points in 20 games this season, where he was scratched much of the time. However, now he’ll have a chance to play with the Memorial Cup hosts in a depth role if nothing else.

What the Spitfires Got

The fact that Bowler got anything for Castle is impressive. While the 19-year-old has potential, he simply didn’t get there with the Spitfires and getting anything of value should be considered a good thing. Like the Michelone deal, the pick could be used to help a trade down the road or maybe even take a late-round flyer in 2026.

Trade 9: Draft Pick Swap with Storm

While Bowler made his big moves on Monday and Tuesday, he had room for one more move on Wednesday morning. The Bulldogs’ second-round pick in 2024 that he got in the Mancini trade was sent to the Storm. In return, the Spitfires get the Storm’s fourth-round pick in 2024 and the Bulldogs’ second-round pick in 2025.

This leaves the Spitfires with a very respectable draft cupboard. They now have two second-round picks, a third-round pick, and three fourth-round picks in 2024, plus three second-round picks and two third-round picks in 2025. It’s an impressive amount of draft assets that Bowler can use if and when he sees necessary.

Bowler Reshuffles Deck

In 2021, Bowler said he wants to remain competitive every season, which is tough in junior hockey. After going all-in last season, he came into this deadline with the ability to buy a bit, sell off, or even stand pat. He told Paiva that they weren’t sure how it would unfold. The goal was to gain assets by moving players while still being competitive. It gave the younger players a shot to see their development flourish. Just don’t call him a “seller.”

“I don’t know if seller is the correct word,” Bowler said. “We adjusted the roster, reshuffled the deck, and moved a few players to gain some assets.”

Windsor Spitfires’ GM Bill Bowler. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately, when you move players out, they’re people who you’ve built relationships with. Bowler said saying goodbye to good players and good humans is one of the hardest parts of the job.

“It’s genuine and they’re tough goodbyes,” he said. “I’ll also state that sometimes these decisions are initiated by the player, the family, or the agent. It’s not always the hockey club. It’s real difficult; you build friendships, you build trust, you’ve battled together.”

Fortunately, their three acquisitions – Donoso, Toure, and Zito – are quality humans and bring leadership to a room that’s going to need it. Torres said that their experience will help the younger roster.

“They’re all players who have played in big games and two have been to NHL camps,” he said. “We’re certainly going to lean on their leadership and experience in hope to get this shipped steered in a positive direction.”

As the Spitfires move forward, the youth will have a chance to get plenty of ice time while developing their skills. That can only benefit the organization long-term. None of this was easy, but everyone should reap the rewards in due time.