Bruins News & Rumors: Trade Chatter, Injury Updates & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins have been labeled as a team to watch in the Chris Tanev sweepstakes. In other news, the Original Six club is reportedly browsing the trade market for a specific player type. In other news, the Bruins have provided injury updates for a few important players on their roster. Let’s discuss all of this and more in today’s (Jan. 12) Bruins News & Rumors column now.

Bruins Named Team to Watch for Tanev

The Calgary Flames are one of the top teams to watch at the deadline this season, as they have multiple key pending unrestricted free agents (UFA). Tanev is among them, and he is going to have several suitors, as he is a right-shot shutdown defenseman who plays top-four minutes. In a recent article for Daily Faceoff, Matt Larkin listed the Bruins as a team to watch in the Tanev sweepstakes.

Larkin noted that the Bruins’ injury trouble on the blue line could lead to them looking to add a right-shot defenseman like Tanev before the deadline passes. Bringing in a responsible and experienced defenseman like Tanev could certainly be beneficial for the Bruins. If acquired, he would give the Bruins another potential option for their top four on the right side and would work wonderfully on their penalty kill.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, as Larkin notes in his piece, a trade for Tanev could be tricky for the Bruins, as they don’t have a first-round pick this season, and their prospect pool is limited.

Bruins Scouting Middle-Six Forwards

Since the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci this past offseason, the general expectation has been that the Bruins will look to add a top-six center before the trade deadline passes. While adding a top-six center would certainly be beneficial for the Bruins, they are also considering their options elsewhere. According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the Bruins are currently scouting the trade market for middle-six forwards.

When looking at the current trade market, the Bruins certainly have some potential options that fit that description. Some include Frank Vatrano (Anaheim Ducks), Sean Monahan (Montreal Canadiens), Anthony Duclair (San Jose Sharks), Morgan Frost (Philadelphia Flyers), and Adam Henrique (Ducks).

The injury has been biting the Bruins big time as of late, and we were given some notable updates yesterday (Jan. 11) because of it. First, defenseman Brandon Carlo was placed on injured reserve (IR) retroactive to Jan. 8. The 2015 second-round pick left the club’s contest against the Colorado Avalanche early due to an upper-body injury and has not played since. As a result of this IR placement, he will not be eligible to return to the Bruins’ lineup until their Jan. 18 contest against, coincidentally, the Avalanche.

Brandon Carlo, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bruins’ head coach, Jim Montgomery, also provided updates for goaltender Linus Ullmark and forward Matt Poitras. He noted that the pair are deemed day-to-day. Both players left the Bruins’ recent contest against the Arizona Coyotes early due to separate injuries. Ullmark’s injury was particularly concerning, as he left the ice needing the assistance of his teammates. However, thankfully, both players did not suffer serious injuries and should be back shortly.

Former Bruin Foligno Signs Extension With Blackhawks

Former Bruin Nick Foligno has signed a two-year, $9 million contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Bruins traded the veteran winger’s UFA rights to the Blackhawks during the offseason, and he signed with the club shortly after. Since then, it is safe to say that ‘Uncle Nick’ has been a great addition to Chicago.

In 39 games this season, Foligno has eight goals and 17 points. He has performed well from an offensive standpoint, but his greatest value has come from his excellent leadership. He has become a mentor for Connor Bedard and the rest of the Blackhawks’ young guns. Now, he will continue to be a key part of the Blackhawks’ rebuild after inking this new deal. Perhaps he could even rock the ‘C’ for them in the near future.