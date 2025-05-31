Kraken Sign Josh Mahura to a 2-Year Extension

On Friday, May 30, the Seattle Kraken announced they have extended Josh Mahura. The 27-year-old signed with Seattle for an additional two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $907,500.

Mahura began his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks in the 2018-19 season. He stayed with them through the 2021-22 season and played in 79 games. He scored six goals and recorded 14 assists for a total of 20 points.

In the 2022-23 season, the Florida Panthers claimed him off of waivers on Oct. 10. He played all 82 games with Florida and recorded 16 points via four goals and 12 assists. His plus/minus was his best in his entire career, recording a plus-17. Mahura stayed with the Panthers into the 2023-24 season and recorded nine assists. His plus/minus took a dive, recording a minus-2.

During the 2024 offseason, Mahura hit free agency where Seattle signed him on July 3. He played on the third defensive pairing alongside Ryker Evans. This season was Evans’ first full season in the NHL, and Mahura acted as a mentor to him. Throughout the 64 games he played, Mahura recorded nine assists and went plus-5. He recorded an average time on ice (ATOI) of 13:45.

Although he has spent time on the third pairing, Mahura has added great defensive depth that the Kraken have needed. With the first two pairings set with Adam Larsson/Vince Dunn and Brandon Montour/Jamie Oleksiak, it seems unlikely Mahura could move up in the near future. It will be interesting to see if Evans will be his defense partner in the upcoming season, as his contract also expires this offseason and he will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1.