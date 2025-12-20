Blue Jackets Land Mason Marchment in Trade With Kraken

The Columbus Blue Jackets have made a late-night trade ahead of the NHL holiday roster freeze. They have acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a Blue Jackets 2027 second-round pick and a New York Rangers 2026 fourth-round pick.

Marchment has been in trade rumours for the bulk of the season. Most recently, he was being linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, he now has a new home in Columbus.

Blue Jackets Land Marchment

With the acquisition of Marchment, the Blue Jackets hope to turn around what once looked to be a promising season. Unfortunately, since the month of December started, they have struggled badly. Their most recent loss came against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, in a game that players called “unacceptable.”

Mason Marchment, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Marchment will be tasked with filling a role, most likely in the top six, and helping generate offence. In 29 games this season with Seattle, he has scored four goals and added nine assists for 13 points. Over his career, he has scored 80 goals and recorded 122 assists for 202 points in 331 games with the Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, and Kraken.

The Blue Jackets are currently on a Western road trip to Southern California before the Christmas break in just a few days.