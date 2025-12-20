NHL Morning Recap – December 20, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 5 NHL games that were played on Dec. 19, 2025. Which saw the Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes. As well as the Dallas Stars and the Anaheim Ducks battling it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

HURRICANES 3 at PANTHERS 4 – SO

Panthers Win 4-3 in a Shootout Over Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary

P1 11:53 – Jordan Staal (10) from Eric Robinson (3), Shayne Gostisbehere (22)

P3 1:27 – Sebastian Aho (12) from Andrei Svechnikov (14), Seth Jarvis (9)

P3 7:34 – Aho (13) from Svechnikov (15), Jarvis (10)

Florida Panthers Scoring Summary

P3 10:16 – Brad Marchand (20) from Sam Bennett (12), Carter Verhaeghe (17)

P3 17:35 – Bennett (12) from Evan Rodrigues (9), Sam Reinhart (16)

P3 19:18 – Reinhart (18) from Marchand (19), Rodrigues (10)

Shootout Summary:

FLA: Reinhart – Goal

CAR: Jackson Blake – Goal

FLA: Rodrigues – Winner

CANUCKS 4 at ISLANDERS 1

Kiefer Sherwood’s Hat Trick Powers Canucks Past Islanders

Vancouver Canucks Scoring Summary

P1 8:57 – David Kampf (1) from Jake DeBrusk (7)

P1 10:35 – Kiefer Sherwood (14) from Evander Kane (11), Marcus Pettersson (5)

P1 15:47 – Sherwood (15) from Filip Hronek (16), Tom Willander (8)

P3 18:39 – Sherwood (16) – Empty Net

New York Islanders Scoring Summary

P3 14:55 – Anders Lee (9) from Calum Ritchie (4), Mathew Barzal (18)

DEVILS 2 at MAMMOTH 1

Devils Win With Jacob Markstrom Holding Mammoth to 1 Goal

Utah Mammoth Scoring Summary

P1 9:35 – Daniil But (1) from Sean Durzi (6)

New Jersey Devils Scoring Summary

P2 11:21 – Connor Brown (9) from Nico Hischier (17)

P3 4:20 – Stefan Noesen (3) from Hischier (18), Luke Hughes (16)

JETS 2 at AVALANCHE 3

Colorado Avalanche Scoring Summary

P1 9:45 – Brent Burns (5) from Josh Manson (9), Joel Kiviranta (2)

P1 15:05 – Martin Necas (15) from Nathan MacKinnon (31), Artturi Lehkonen (16)

P3 1:58 – Parker Kelly (7) from Manson (10), Valeri Nichushkin (11)

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

Winnipeg Jets Scoring Summary

P2 19:22 – Morgan Barron (6) from Alex Iafallo (7)

P3 3:38 – Mark Scheifele (17) from Gustav Nyquist (7)

STARS 8 at DUCKS 3

Stars Score 4 in the 1st en Route to 8-3 Win Over Ducks

Dallas Stars Scoring Summary

P1 2:37 – Oskar Back (3) from Radek Faksa (12)

P1 4:42 – Roope Hintz (11) from Jason Robertson (21), Mavrik Bourque (7)

P1 12:41 – Sam Steel (5) from Jamie Benn (6), Miro Heiskanen (24)

P1 14:19 – Thomas Harley (2) from Mikko Rantanen (33)

P2 11:10 – Robertson (21) from Rantanen (34), Heiskanen (25)

P2 15:10 – Robertson (22) from Hintz (19)

P2 18:30 – Adam Erne (3) from Faksa (13), Harley (11)

P3 1:42 – Ilya Lyubushkin (1) from Justin Hryckowian (6), Esa Lindell (11)

Anaheim Ducks Scoring Summary

P1 3:32 – Ryan Poehling (2) from Radko Gudas (6), Ross Johnston (7)

P3 1:01 – Beckett Sennecke (11) from Mason McTavish (14), Chris Kreider (9)

P3 14:22 – Mikael Granlund (5) from Jackson LaCombe (15), Troy Terry (25)