NHL Morning Recap – December 20, 2025

HURRICANES 3 at PANTHERS 4 – SO
Panthers Win 4-3 in a Shootout Over Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary
P1 11:53 – Jordan Staal (10) from Eric Robinson (3), Shayne Gostisbehere (22)
P3 1:27 – Sebastian Aho (12) from Andrei Svechnikov (14), Seth Jarvis (9)
P3 7:34 – Aho (13) from Svechnikov (15), Jarvis (10)
Florida Panthers Scoring Summary
P3 10:16 – Brad Marchand (20) from Sam Bennett (12), Carter Verhaeghe (17)
P3 17:35 – Bennett (12) from Evan Rodrigues (9), Sam Reinhart (16)
P3 19:18 – Reinhart (18) from Marchand (19), Rodrigues (10)
Shootout Summary:
FLA: Reinhart – Goal
CAR: Jackson Blake – Goal
FLA: Rodrigues – Winner
CANUCKS 4 at ISLANDERS 1
Kiefer Sherwood’s Hat Trick Powers Canucks Past Islanders
Vancouver Canucks Scoring Summary
P1 8:57 – David Kampf (1) from Jake DeBrusk (7)
P1 10:35 – Kiefer Sherwood (14) from Evander Kane (11), Marcus Pettersson (5)
P1 15:47 – Sherwood (15) from Filip Hronek (16), Tom Willander (8)
P3 18:39 – Sherwood (16) – Empty Net
New York Islanders Scoring Summary
P3 14:55 – Anders Lee (9) from Calum Ritchie (4), Mathew Barzal (18)
DEVILS 2 at MAMMOTH 1
Devils Win With Jacob Markstrom Holding Mammoth to 1 Goal
Utah Mammoth Scoring Summary
P1 9:35 – Daniil But (1) from Sean Durzi (6)
New Jersey Devils Scoring Summary
P2 11:21 – Connor Brown (9) from Nico Hischier (17)
P3 4:20 – Stefan Noesen (3) from Hischier (18), Luke Hughes (16)
JETS 2 at AVALANCHE 3
Colorado Avalanche Scoring Summary
P1 9:45 – Brent Burns (5) from Josh Manson (9), Joel Kiviranta (2)
P1 15:05 – Martin Necas (15) from Nathan MacKinnon (31), Artturi Lehkonen (16)
P3 1:58 – Parker Kelly (7) from Manson (10), Valeri Nichushkin (11)
Winnipeg Jets Scoring Summary
P2 19:22 – Morgan Barron (6) from Alex Iafallo (7)
P3 3:38 – Mark Scheifele (17) from Gustav Nyquist (7)
STARS 8 at DUCKS 3
Stars Score 4 in the 1st en Route to 8-3 Win Over Ducks
Dallas Stars Scoring Summary
P1 2:37 – Oskar Back (3) from Radek Faksa (12)
P1 4:42 – Roope Hintz (11) from Jason Robertson (21), Mavrik Bourque (7)
P1 12:41 – Sam Steel (5) from Jamie Benn (6), Miro Heiskanen (24)
P1 14:19 – Thomas Harley (2) from Mikko Rantanen (33)
P2 11:10 – Robertson (21) from Rantanen (34), Heiskanen (25)
P2 15:10 – Robertson (22) from Hintz (19)
P2 18:30 – Adam Erne (3) from Faksa (13), Harley (11)
P3 1:42 – Ilya Lyubushkin (1) from Justin Hryckowian (6), Esa Lindell (11)
Anaheim Ducks Scoring Summary
P1 3:32 – Ryan Poehling (2) from Radko Gudas (6), Ross Johnston (7)
P3 1:01 – Beckett Sennecke (11) from Mason McTavish (14), Chris Kreider (9)
P3 14:22 – Mikael Granlund (5) from Jackson LaCombe (15), Troy Terry (25)