Spitfires’ Greentree Wins 2024-25 OHL Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy

For much of the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, Windsor Spitfires’ captain Liam Greentree was Mr. Everything for his club. On Thursday, the league showed their appreciation, naming him a recipient of an award that means a lot to the Essex County region.

This season was a major rebound for the Spitfires. After finishing last in the Western Conference in 2023-24, they shot to the top of the West Division, finishing second in the conference. Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs, it was a season that nobody will forget. A big part of that was their leadership group. Whether they needed a big goal, someone defended, or motivation in the room and community, Greentree was their guy. On Thursday, the league recognized that effort.

Greentree Wins Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy

The OHL announced that Greentree was the recipient of the 2024-25 Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy. The Los Angeles Kings’ 2024 first-round pick had 49 goals and 119 points in 64 games this season. On the ice, he was consistently dominant on a line with Washington Capitals’ prospect Ilya Protas and, often, veteran Noah Morneau. Off the ice, he was named captain in January 2024, showing class, determination, and a drive to help anyone he could in the room and in the community. He showed what it meant to be a Spitfire. Greentree said he was honoured to receive the award and put the spotlight on his team.

“I’m truly honoured to receive this award. It’s incredibly meaningful – not just for me personally, but for our entire organization,” he said in a release. “This recognition is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion that every member of our team brings every day. I may be the one accepting this but it represents a collective effort. I’m proud to lead such an inspiring team and even prouder to stand alongside them. This award belongs to all of us.”

Windsor Spitfires’ captain Liam Greentree. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The award is named after former Spitfires’ captain, Tecumseh-native Mickey Renaud (Calgary Flames). The 19-year-old tragically passed away on Feb. 18, 2008, due to Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, an undetected heart condition where the heart walls thicken, restricting blood flow. Since then, the Spitfires and the OHL have created numerous tributes, including introducing this award. It goes to the league’s team captain who showed the best leadership on and off the ice along with a passion and dedication to the game and his community.

Greentree was drafted by general manager Bill Bowler in the second round of the 2022 OHL Draft. Bowler said Greentree is genuine, humble, and has tried to follow in Renaud’s footsteps.

“Liam is a great teammate and leader,” Bowler said. “We are delighted as an organization for Liam to be recognized for this award as it is a credit to his character. Here in Windsor, we all know what Mickey meant to our organization and Liam proudly wears the “C” and has tried to replicate what Mickey embodied.”

Greentree Becomes Second Spitfire to Win Trophy

Greentree has become the second Spitfire to win the award. Introduced in 2008-09, it was first won by Plymouth Whalers’ captain Chris Terry. In 2010-11, Spitfires’ veteran defenceman Ryan Ellis took the honour, capping off a historic four-season career with the club. More recent winners of the award include Braden Hache of the Memorial Cup Champion Saginaw Spirit (2023-24) and Nolan Dillingham of the Sarnia Sting (2022-23).

Greentree’s production on the ice has been well-noted this season. However, it’s his other accomplishments that stand out just as much. He’s often the first to arrive at the rink, one of the last to head home at the end of the day, and always made sure the room was a tight-knit group of brothers. He always finds time for fans, staff, and anyone he comes across, and was as open as he could be with the media. In the community, he had a lead role in the Spitfires’ involvement with the Goodfellows, an organization that helps raise funds for those in the community who need assistance with food and housing. The Goodfellows have an annual Christmas drive, and the players take part by dressing up in holiday clothing to sell newspapers at various street corners. It’s a fantastic, long-running event.

Every season, each general manager nominates their captain. At that point, four members of the media (one per division) select a winner. Greentree will be formally given the award during the OHL Awards Ceremony at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto in June.