Top 10 Centers in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft is right around the corner, so it is time to start breaking down who some of the top options are. When looking at centers, some excellent players are expected to go in the first half of the first round, led by the consensus top prospects, Michael Misa and James Hagens.

10. Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 15th (Among NA Skaters)

Part of a surprising Windsor Spitfires team this season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Jack Nesbitt flew under the radar in a sense, with players like Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings prospect) and Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals prospect) having the limelight. With that being said, Nesbitt is a strong playmaker with the puck on his stick and uses quick puck movement and smooth skating to his advantage to further help find his teammates in space. With a bigger frame, he can use it to help play more of a power forward style of game, but a lot of his offensive game is played more towards the perimeter of the ice.

Nesbitt uses his 6-foot-4 frame well defensively as well. He uses his long reach to help keep opponents to the outside and away from the high-danger areas. He also has no fear of going into the dirty areas to battle it out to gain possession of the puck. The biggest knock on his overall game is his consistency, but with likely getting even more responsibility next season with the Spitfires, he will mature and work those kinks out. After a solid showing at the Under-18 World Junior Championships (WJC), Nesbitt should be a player that NHL teams in the latter half of the first round could take a serious look at in June’s draft.

9. Theo Stockselius, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

Central Scouting Ranking: 13th (Among EU Skaters)

With a game built upon his skating ability and size (6-foot-2), Theo Stockselius plays an all-around strong two-way game. He has great vision and hockey IQ, not just in the offensive zone, but in the defensive zone as well. When in the offensive zone, Stockselius anticipates what he is going to do with the puck before he even gets it and stays one step ahead of his opponents with quick passes that are made to look easier than they are. His passing ability is one of the strongest parts of his game, and he has pinpoint accuracy. The best shot in his arsenal is his wrist shot, which is powerful and heavy when given the time and space to use it.

Michael Misa, Anton Frondell and James Hagens

On the defensive side of the puck, Stockselius uses his vision and IQ to further put himself into a good position from his center spot to take away passing lanes and does well supporting his defensemen down low. The biggest limiting factor at this point in his game is his skating. He is not the most mobile or explosive player, which has limited him from taking his game to another level. But as a player who can slide between playing center and left wing, while being strong at the faceoff circle, Stockselius should have a fair share of NHL teams interested in him at the draft.

8. Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 11th (Among NA Skaters)

One of the hardest-working and hitting prospects in this year’s draft, Brady Martin is a force on both ends of the ice with the energy he brings. He is more often than not the first player on the forecheck to force turnovers and poor decisions from his opponents, and he has the offensive skillset to turn his hard work into a goal for either himself or his teammates. When he does get possession of the puck, Martin can hurt you with both his shot and his passing. With a shot viewed as being near NHL-level, he is constantly a threat to challenge a goalie with a strong shot, but he has taken on the identity of being more of a playmaker at this stage of his game.

Defensively, Martin’s physical play translates into his relentless backchecking and willingness to get into battles along the boards and at the front of the net. His all-around game was on display even further when he stood out for Canada at the U-18 WJC. The way he plays will surely get the attention of NHL teams, and he could very easily hear his name called early on in the first round in June.

7. Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 8th (Among NA Skaters)

Had it not been for an injury-riddled season, which limited him to only a total of 20 games this season (between regular season and postseason), there is a strong chance Roger McQueen would be ranked higher than he is. He has shown that when healthy, he is one of the most offensively gifted players in this year’s draft. It begins with the shiftiness and deception that he plays with when the puck is on his stick. He has the ability to find his way through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone with ease, thanks to keeping opposing players on their toes with his speed and deception.

When set up in the offensive zone, he is more than just a shooter. His shot may not be the hardest or heaviest, but it is deadly accurate. McQueen’s bread and butter seems to be more of a playmaker, making passes both on his forehand and backhand well, and then drives the net to look for either a rebound or a tip-in chance. He has no problem using his frame to screen goaltenders and does whatever it takes to give himself and his teammates good scoring chances. On the defensive side, he does show a willingness to play strong on the backcheck, but the overall defensive game is still a bit of a work in progress. With an offensive game, when fully engaged, he has shown he can take over a game when he wants to, and with his size, he will be a hot commodity at this year’s draft.

If you missed Roger McQueen’s goal last night, boy are you going to want to see this! I think we have our goal of the year! #2025nhldraft pic.twitter.com/ZAaqSpMKNn — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) March 23, 2025

6. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 7th (Among NA Skaters)

A player whose draft stock has continued to go up in his respective postseason, Caleb Desnoyers’ stock may not get any higher than it is now. He has ridden his strong playmaking ability to tally 30 points in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) playoffs as of May 15. His offensive game is driven by his high hockey IQ and vision. His game in the offensive zone is not just limited to what he can do with the puck on his stick, but also when he is away from it. With the ability to anticipate and see plays developing before other players on the ice, he puts himself in a good spot to create and further generate chances. He has developed himself into a player who can both light the lamp himself or set his teammates up for a goal while being able to make a pass from almost anywhere.

On the defensive side, while not being the biggest player, Desnoyers has no problem throwing his weight around in battles along the boards and also plays well from the center spot in his end of the ice. He is also strong on the backcheck, thanks to his top-notch skating capabilities. The biggest area of improvement in his game is the riskiness he tends to have with the puck on his stick.

5. Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 4th (Among NA Skaters)

Considered by many, including THW’s own Peter Baracchini, as one of the best playmakers in this year’s draft class, Jake O’Brien put up a strong season with the Brantford Bulldogs in the OHL. Had it not been for the season that Michael Misa had with the Saginaw Spirit, O’Brien likely would have made a strong push to win the Red Tilson Trophy (OHL’s Most Outstanding Player). O’Brien plays a game that is driven by being detail-oriented on both ends of the ice. Defensively, he is very active and engages well while using his vision and IQ to know when to and when not to make a play.

Once the puck starts going the other way, he has all of the tools to be a play driver. His patience with the puck on his stick helps him lead rushes and then set up in the offensive zone. When there are lanes, he uses quick passes and plays to find teammates or to position himself for a chance. More of a playmaker, O’Brien does possess a strong shot in his arsenal, but he had more than double the assists than the goals he scored this season. The development in his game this season has seen his draft value continue to rise, and he could easily find himself being a top-15 pick.

4. Milton Gastrin, C/LW, MoDo Hockey (SHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 3rd (Among EU Skaters)

One of Sweden’s most productive players at the international level for his age group over the past season. Milton Gastrin saw a major jump in offensive production this season. A lot of that can be attributed to the energy and motor he plays with while on the ice. He is relentless on both ends of the ice, constantly looking to find a way to make a play that positively impacts his team. While he is not a “flashy” player, his game is based on being effective and playing smart. He uses his explosive skating and IQ to work his way through the neutral zone on rushes and has the vision to set his teammates up with strong passes.

If he does not find a lane to showcase his strong and accurate shot, Gastrin finds a teammate with a lane and then has no issue with driving to the net to open up even more space, and getting himself set in front of the net for a screen. After a strong showing at the U-18 WJC, putting up 10 points in only seven games for Sweden, he continues to put his name on the map of many around the hockey world with his play.

3. James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

Central Scouting Ranking: 3rd (Among NA Skaters)

Once presumed to be the top prospect and the likely number one overall selection at this year’s draft, James Hagens has found himself falling in a lot of rankings heading into June. A lot of that is not entirely on his play, as he had a strong freshman season at Boston College. The first thing that sticks out with his game is his elite playmaking. He uses his speed and overall skating to drive the offensive play and set himself up in the offensive zone.

Hagens’ awareness on the ice is top-notch at both ends. Starting in the offensive zone, when he has the puck, he is constantly scanning and looking for that open teammate or lane to the net to get a strong shot off. While he does have a strong shot, deciding when to use it does seem to be an area he needs to improve upon as he enters his sophomore season of college hockey. Defensively, the scanning of the ice and his surroundings leads to him having the ability to take away time and space and then turning opponent mistakes into rushes and even more offensive chances.

2. Michael Misa, C/LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 2nd (Among NA Skaters)

The aforementioned Red Tilson Trophy winner this season in the OHL, Michael Misa took his game to the next level this season as the lead man with the Saginaw Spirit. He made the jump back to playing center after playing both the wing and center spot in his first two seasons of junior hockey and fully showed why he was given Exceptional Status by the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) in 2022. There is not much on the ice that he cannot do. Offensively, he has the patience and body frame to protect the puck and find an open area of ice to either throw an area pass for a teammate or fire a shot on the net. His shot is lethal, and whether it is his wrist shot or his one-timer, he gets it off quite often while on the power play. Away from the puck, he works himself into a position to either get a shooting chance or go to the net for a tip or rebound.

Offense is not the only thing Misa brings to the table, as his defensive game has really developed over the last two seasons. Moving back to the center position after playing a majority of his junior career at the winger spot could have taken a bit of time to re-establish himself defensively, but he did it seamlessly. He fully supports down low in the defensive zone, and when he does engage, he uses both his stick and body to win battles to turn the puck up for a breakout attempt.

A player who can take over a game in the blink of an eye with his skating, stickhandling, and shot, Misa has entrenched himself as one of the top-five best prospects for the 2025 Draft.

1. Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF (SHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 1st (Among EU Skaters)

After dealing with injuries at the beginning of his draft-year season, Anton Frondell struggled to find his game early on. But when he got back on track as the season progressed, he showed exactly why he is ranked as the number one player amongst the international prospects of this draft class. His full 200-foot game is very detail-oriented and shows great maturity.

Frondell has the awareness and hockey IQ on both ends of the ice to be a player who can be relied upon to play at any time of the game. He seems to do all the little things right. He is relentless when it comes to causing chaos as a forechecker, creating turnovers, and as a backchecker. He is a pest to play against wherever the play is taking place, and he does whatever it takes to get the puck. When he does have the puck, he has no problem going to the middle of the ice in the offensive zone to make a play on the net while shielding off opponents with good puck protection. While doing a lot of his work in tight and dirty areas of the ice, when he is given space, he is smooth and patient with the puck and does not rush or force a play.

While Frondell did have a quiet showing at the U-18 WJCs for Sweden (three points in five games), his game speaks for itself and will likely be a top-10 pick this year.

