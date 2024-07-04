Spitfires Add Size, Select Protas at 2024 CHL Import Draft

After finishing second last in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season, Windsor Spitfires’ general manager Bill Bowler is trying to make life tougher for opponents at the WFCU Centre. During the 2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft on Wednesday (July 3), he added more size to an already large roster.

It’s been a busy offseason for Bowler. From signing multiple prospects from April’s 2024 OHL Draft to hiring new head coach Greg Walters on Tuesday (July 2), the club is checking off the boxes it set out to accomplish once the 2023-24 campaign ended. There was one major task left, though, and that was the 2024 CHL Import Draft. That involves all 60 teams from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Quebec Maritimes Hockey League (QMJHL), and the OHL. Just like in April, when they drafted 6-foot-5 Ethan Belchetz first overall, the club went for size and aren’t looking back.

Bowler Brings in Protas

On Wednesday morning, this season’s CHL Import Draft got underway and, thanks to the 2024 OHL Draft Lottery and the three leagues rotating their picks, the Spitfires had the third overall pick. When it was Bowler’s turn, he selected 6-foot-5, 198-pound Belarusian winger Ilya Protas.

Ilya Protas of the Des Moines Buccaneers. (Photo Credit: USHL)

In 2022-23, the 17-year-old Vitebsk, Belarus native had 43 points in 39 games for the Belarus Under-17 and Under-18 teams in Vysshaya, their second level of hockey. Last season, Protas came to North America to play for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). There, he had 14 goals and 51 points in 61 games, showing offensive playmaking skills. That earned him a third-round selection by the Washington Capitals in June’s NHL Draft, who also selected his brother, Aliaksei, in 2019. During the draft day media interviews, Protas said he wanted to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

“During last season, my advisor told me I had an offer from Des Moines,” he said. “I decided to go to North America because I have a great example in front of my eyes, my brother, who had success in North America. So I decided to go to Des Moines and had a great season.”

His brother also played in the CHL (Prince Albert Raiders – WHL) which could help convince Protas to join the Spitfires. Bowler told the Windsor Star that they’re hoping him playing in the USHL also helps the process.

“Now, the job is to hopefully get him here in Windsor,” Bowler said. “The fact he’s been in North American for a year, speaks English and is acclimated to North America should make it an easy transition (to the OHL)” (from ‘Spitfires continue to size up by drafting Washington Capitals’ prospect Protas in CHL Draft’, Windsor Star – 7/3/24).

Spitfires Pass on Second Selection

All teams in the CHL are allowed to roster two players whose parents reside primarily outside of Canada or the United States (“Imports”). Every team gets two picks during the Import draft but, since many have a pick still playing from last season, some teams pass on their second pick. That was the case for Bowler.

Last season, they had 19-year-old Russian forward Valentin Zhugin and 18-year-old Czech defenceman Josef Eichler. However, with Zhugin entering his overage (20-year-old) season, he decided on another route. It’s rare that clubs use an Import pick on one of their three overage spots and, in May, Bowler confirmed that Zhugin had gone home to play next season. That meant the club could use their third overall pick on Wednesday.

Protas joins Eichler as the club’s two Import picks. Last season, Eichler had 12 points along with 128 penalty minutes in 64 games, showing a grit and style that Bowler wasn’t letting go of.

Windsor Spitfires’ defenceman Josef Eichler. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Assuming Protas signs, he’ll add size to their already gigantic forward unit including Ethan Martin (6-foot-6), Belchetz (6-foot-5), Jack Nesbitt (6-foot-4), A.J. Spellacy (6-foot-3), Owen Outwater (6-foot-3), and captain Liam Greentree (6-foot-2). When Walters was announced as the head coach on Tuesday, he said Bowler and head scout Frank Evola have put together a big roster that they’ll use well.

“We will be very work-based and physical,” Walters said. “Bill and Frank have put together a big junior team and we’ll use that to our advantage.”

With the June trade window closed and the Import Draft done, the club gets a chance to breathe for a bit before continuing preparations for 2024-25. On paper, a lot of boxes have been checked off, but now it has to translate onto the ice.

