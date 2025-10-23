5 Underrated Prospects on NHL Central Scouting’s 2026 Preliminary Watch List

The NHL’s Central Scouting released its Preliminary Watch List for the 2026 Draft on Oct. 20. It is always interesting and fun to see where the prospects who could hear their name being called at the annual event are ranked early on, and this year is no different. Obviously, there are players like Gavin McKenna (Penn State) and Keaton Verhoeff (North Dakota) who are no surprises to be given an A-grade (first-round grade), but there are plenty of players who could be viewed as underrated.

** Grade Note**

A-grade: first-round grade

B-grade: second-to-third round grade

C-grade: fourth-to-fifth round grade

W-grade: sixth-to-seventh round grade

Gavin Betts, G, Kingston Frontenacs, Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Grade: W

Gavin Betts may not be the flashiest netminder, but he is one of the most fundamentally sound goaltenders in the OHL. After spending most of his 16-year-old season in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), Betts is going to be relied upon more this season by the Kingston Frontenacs, as last season’s netminders, Charlie Schenkel, Nolan Lalonde, and Mason Vaccari, have moved on from Kingston. After having standout performances at both the 2024 Under-17 Hockey Challenge (Gold Medal) and the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (Bronze Medal) for Canada, it is surprising to see that he has only earned a W-grade. He has looked impressive early on this season with the Frontenacs, putting up a 4-3-1 record with a 2.73 goals-against average (GAA) and a .908 save percentage (SV%). If Betts can put together a strong first full season at the OHL level, he could easily push to become a mid-round pick when the draft rolls around.

Viggo Björck, C, Djurgårdens IF, Swedish Hockey League (SHL)

Grade: B

It’s hard to say a player who has been given a B-grade as an underrated prospect, but that is the case with Viggo Björck. Not only did he light up the U20 scene in Sweden, where he set multiple records, including the most points in a season at the U20 Nationell (formerly known as the J20 Nationell) last season, with 74 total points in just 42 games played. Before that, he set an under-18 record at the U20 level as a 16-year-old with 67 points in 38 games.

Watching him play this season, his first at the professional level, his skating has stood out in the sense that he seemed to work on it over the offseason, and overall looks better. His awareness on the ice, whether he has the puck on his stick or not, has been one of the biggest assets he has in his game, making him a weapon at all times. When he does have the puck on his stick, he is very deceptive with it and keeps defenders on their toes with his shiftiness. He has shown that early on this season, where he has tallied a goal and three assists in 11 games played. On top of that, even with being on the smaller side, weighing only 172 pounds, he has no issue with going into any area of the ice to make a play and to throw his body around.

Viggo Björck, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

With a strong rookie season in the SHL on a team that includes a pair of 2025 first-round picks in Anton Frondell (Chicago Blackhawks) and Viktor Eklund (New York Islanders), there is no reason not to believe that he will be a first-round pick. His biggest downfall in his game seems to be his overall size.

C Ilia Morozov, Miami (OH), NCAA

Grade: B

Another player like Björck, who was given a B-grade in the watch list, Ilia Morozov, has all the potential to become a first-round pick in the 2026 Draft. As the youngest player in college hockey this season, Morozov plays with great pace and has a high-end hockey IQ for his age. Playing against older players at the NCAA level is going to test his entire game, and so far, he has been up to the challenge. Through his first seven collegiate games with Miami (OH), he is playing at a point-per-game pace with three goals and four assists. Where he truly sticks out is with his playmaking ability, where he uses his IQ and versatility to make a major impact. He is constantly engaged when he is on the ice, and a full season of college hockey and even more opportunities as the season progresses could lead to seeing Morozov push to be a first-round selection when the draft rolls around.

LW Jean Christoph-Lemieux, Windsor Spitfires, OHL

Grade: C

After being selected in the second round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Windsor Spitfires, there were high hopes that Jean Christoph-Lemieux could create a one-two punch with fellow 2026 Draft prospect Ethan Belchetz. In his rookie season, he tallied a total of 19 points and showed flashes of being a high-end player. He represented Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, but did not have the greatest showing, putting up only one point in the four games he played in, which likely helped lead to him being a C-grade prospect by Central Scouting at this point.

Related: 2026 NHL Draft: Baracchini’s Top 32 Preseason Rankings

His effectiveness and efficiency on the ice are where he has the potential to become a prospect who could be a second-round pick or even higher. He seems to make every opportunity and chance he gets count, whether it is on the defensive side of the puck or in the offensive zone. He has a non-stop motor when he is on the ice and is a wrecking ball. He is a pest on the forecheck and has no problem being physical when the opportunity arises. Offensively, Lemieux’s IQ and versatility make him a weapon for the Spitfires, and with players like Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings 2024 first-round pick) and Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals 2024 third-round pick) both moving on to the professional ranks, there is no reason that Lemieux should not have more opportunities and responsibilities bestowed upon him in his second season at the OHL level.

Through the first eight games this season, he is almost already halfway to his point total last season, with seven points compared to the 19 he had in 46 games last season. If he can continue to produce and show his all-around game, there is a strong chance that he finds his way further up the rankings ahead of the draft.

C Adam Valentini, University of Michigan (NCAA)

Grade: W

After deciding to play with the University of Michigan collegiately instead of the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL, Adam Valentini garnered attention for his move. So far, the decision has not gone too badly for him, as he has tallied six points (two goals, four assists) in six games with the Wolverines. The biggest question mark and knock on Valentini’s game is his size and overall strength (5-foot-11, 185 pounds). To counteract his shortcomings with his size, he plays a smart game and is always on the move when he is on the ice. He has the tools to be a strong playmaker, as he is constantly looking for ways to support his teammates on both ends of the ice. He plays a more mature game for his age as well, which will help him as the season progresses and Michigan begins to play stiffer competition.

He will be a player to keep a watchful eye on as his season rolls on to see if he can handle playing bigger and better competition. If he can continue to produce and even add some strength and size to his frame, he could work his way into a player who climbs up the rankings come the middle of the season.

Plenty of Time Before the 2026 NHL Draft

With the 2025-26 season in the early stages across the hockey world, there is plenty of time for the aforementioned players, among many others, to make the case to be viewed as some of the top prospects for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Some may use the initial watch list as motivation to prove the doubters wrong, while others will not pay attention to it at all and will continue to play their game. Keeping a watchful eye on the upcoming draft class will be something interesting and exciting for hockey fans as the season progresses.