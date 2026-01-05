Kraken Gameday Preview: Taking on the Flames in Calgary

On Monday, Jan. 5, the Seattle Kraken are getting ready to take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Kraken kicked off the new year with a strong start, winning both games in their back-to-back. They beat the Nashville Predators on Jan. 1 and then the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 2. They’ll look to close out their Canadian road trip with another win.
Related: 3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 4-3 Shootout Win Over Canucks
The Flames, on the other hand, have lost their only game in 2026 so far. They hosted the Predators on Jan. 3, where they fell 4-3. With this game being their last of a five-game homestand, the Flames will try to get back in the win column in front of the home crowd.
The Kraken and the Flames opened their season series in Calgary on Dec. 4, where the Flames won 4-2. This is another game in Calgary, but with the Kraken having two straight wins under their belt, hopefully, this lights a fire under them so they can pull out another win. The Kraken do not have a great all-time record against the Flames, 5-9-2, with four of their five wins being recorded in Calgary. Let’s see if they can get a sixth tonight.
Kraken Storylines
A sight for sore eyes, Jaden Schwartz was a participant at yesterday’s Kraken practice. He has been out with a lower-body injury since Nov. 28 and was expected to miss six weeks. We are slowly getting closer to that six-week mark, making his return imminent. He was out of the no-contact jersey and was taking part in line rushes on the third line, swapping out on the right wing position with Jared McCann. While there is no word on whether he will play tonight, this is a great sign on his road to recovery.
The player to watch in this game is Jordan Eberle. He is currently on a six-game point streak, recording seven points via four goals and three assists. He has been an important part of the Kraken’s top line these last few games, finding the best scoring opportunities. We’ll see if he can continue this tonight in Calgary.
Team Stats
Seattle Kraken
Season Record: 18-14-7
Top Scorers:
- Jordan Eberle – 14 goals (G), 13 assists (A), 27 points (P)
- Chandler Stephenson – 11 G, 14 A, 25 P
- Eeli Tolvanen – 7 G, 18 A, 25 P
- Matty Beniers – 6 G, 17 A, 23 P
- Vince Dunn – 5 G, 15 A, 20 P
Goalie Stats:
- Joey Daccord – 11-9-5, 2.77 goals-against average (GAA), .903 save percentage (SV%)
- Philipp Grubauer – 7-3-1, 2.32 GAA, .920 SV%
- Matt Murray – 0-2-1, 2.21 GAA, .922 SV%
Calgary Flames
Season Record: 18-19-4
- Nazem Kadri – 8 G, 24 A, 32 P
- Rasmus Andersson – 9 G, 18 A, 27 P
- Mikael Backlund – 10 G, 16 A, 26 P
- Matt Coronato – 11 G, 13 A, 24 P
- Blake Coleman – 13 G, 8 A, 21 P
Goalie Stats:
- Dustin Wolf – 14-15-2, 2.86 GAA, .901 SV%
- Devin Cooley – 4-4-2, 2.40 GAA, .914 SV%
Team Stats
(Subject to change before puck drop)
As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.
Seattle Kraken
Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau
Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Jared McCann
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Ryan Winterton, Josh Mahura
Injured: Jaden Schwartz, Brandon Montour, Matt Murray, Max McCormic
Calgary Flames
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Adam Klapka
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Connor Zary
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal
Injured: John Beecher, Martin Popisil, Samuel Honzek, Jake Bean
Next Up for the Kraken
The Kraken will head back to Seattle, where they will host the Boston Bruins tomorrow, Jan. 6.
The season series will conclude at Climate Pledge Arena on April 11.