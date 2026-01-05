Kraken Gameday Preview: Taking on the Flames in Calgary

On Monday, Jan. 5, the Seattle Kraken are getting ready to take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Kraken kicked off the new year with a strong start, winning both games in their back-to-back. They beat the Nashville Predators on Jan. 1 and then the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 2. They’ll look to close out their Canadian road trip with another win.

The Flames, on the other hand, have lost their only game in 2026 so far. They hosted the Predators on Jan. 3, where they fell 4-3. With this game being their last of a five-game homestand, the Flames will try to get back in the win column in front of the home crowd.

The Kraken and the Flames opened their season series in Calgary on Dec. 4, where the Flames won 4-2. This is another game in Calgary, but with the Kraken having two straight wins under their belt, hopefully, this lights a fire under them so they can pull out another win. The Kraken do not have a great all-time record against the Flames, 5-9-2, with four of their five wins being recorded in Calgary. Let’s see if they can get a sixth tonight.

Kraken Storylines

A sight for sore eyes, Jaden Schwartz was a participant at yesterday’s Kraken practice. He has been out with a lower-body injury since Nov. 28 and was expected to miss six weeks. We are slowly getting closer to that six-week mark, making his return imminent. He was out of the no-contact jersey and was taking part in line rushes on the third line, swapping out on the right wing position with Jared McCann. While there is no word on whether he will play tonight, this is a great sign on his road to recovery.

Jaden Schwartz, Seattle Kraken (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)

The player to watch in this game is Jordan Eberle. He is currently on a six-game point streak, recording seven points via four goals and three assists. He has been an important part of the Kraken’s top line these last few games, finding the best scoring opportunities. We’ll see if he can continue this tonight in Calgary.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 18-14-7

Top Scorers:

Jordan Eberle – 14 goals (G), 13 assists (A), 27 points (P) Chandler Stephenson – 11 G, 14 A, 25 P Eeli Tolvanen – 7 G, 18 A, 25 P Matty Beniers – 6 G, 17 A, 23 P Vince Dunn – 5 G, 15 A, 20 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 11-9-5, 2.77 goals-against average (GAA), .903 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 7-3-1, 2.32 GAA, .920 SV% Matt Murray – 0-2-1, 2.21 GAA, .922 SV%

Calgary Flames

Season Record: 18-19-4

Nazem Kadri – 8 G, 24 A, 32 P Rasmus Andersson – 9 G, 18 A, 27 P Mikael Backlund – 10 G, 16 A, 26 P Matt Coronato – 11 G, 13 A, 24 P Blake Coleman – 13 G, 8 A, 21 P

Goalie Stats:

Dustin Wolf – 14-15-2, 2.86 GAA, .901 SV% Devin Cooley – 4-4-2, 2.40 GAA, .914 SV%

Team Stats

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

Seattle Kraken

Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Jared McCann

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Ryan Winterton, Josh Mahura

Injured: Jaden Schwartz, Brandon Montour, Matt Murray, Max McCormic

Calgary Flames

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Connor Zary

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: John Beecher, Martin Popisil, Samuel Honzek, Jake Bean

Next Up for the Kraken

The Kraken will head back to Seattle, where they will host the Boston Bruins tomorrow, Jan. 6.

The season series will conclude at Climate Pledge Arena on April 11.