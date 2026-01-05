Kings Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Building Momentum, Perry and More

Here are the key storylines and upcoming schedule for the Los Angeles Kings for the week of Jan. 5–12, 2026.

Trying to Build Momentum

The Kings are currently fighting to stabilize their season after a rocky December. They enter the week coming off a dramatic 5-4 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (Jan. 3), where defenseman Brandt Clarke scored the shootout winner. The team is currently sitting 5th in the Pacific Division (17-14-9 record) and desperately needs points to stay in the Wild Card hunt.

Corey Perry’s Hot Streak

Veteran forward Corey Perry, acquired to bring grit and experience, has found a scoring touch recently. He recorded a three-assist game against his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, on New Year’s Day and added a goal in the recent win against Minnesota. He has been a bright spot offensively.

Youth Movement Stepping Up

With injuries plaguing the lineup earlier in the season, the Kings are relying heavily on their younger core. Quinton Byfield continues to find the net (scoring in the Jan. 3 win), and rookie Samuel Helenius just netted his first goal of the season. The integration of these younger players alongside veterans like Anze Kopitar (who has returned to the lineup after missing time earlier in the season) is critical for their playoff push.

Kings Schedule Jan 5 – 12

Date Opponent Time (ET) Venue Notes Mon, Jan 5 vs. Minnesota Wild 10:30 PM Crypto.com Arena Immediate rematch of Saturday’s SO win. Wed, Jan 7 vs. San Jose Sharks 10:30 PM Crypto.com Arena A crucial divisional matchup against a rebuilding Sharks team. Fri, Jan 9 @ Winnipeg Jets 8:00 PM Canada Life Centre Start of a back-to-back. Sat, Jan 10 @ Edmonton Oilers 10:00 PM Rogers Place Difficult back-to-back game against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Mon, Jan 12 vs. Dallas Stars 10:00 PM Crypto.com Arena Return home to face one of the West’s top contenders.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.