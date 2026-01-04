Kings Defeat Wild 5-4 in Shootout

The Minnesota Wild landed in Southern California this week as they prepared for the second leg of a four-game West Coast showdown. The Wild continued their dominance, proving exactly why they are currently sitting comfortably at 25-10-8 in the standings. On the other side, the Los Angeles Kings entered the night looking for a crucial two points. Currently at 17-14-9, the Kings were desperate to flip the page after a rocky December. The goaltending matchup showed a sneak peek of the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics. Jesper Wallstedt was recently named to Team Sweden as Darcy Kuemper guarded home for the Kings and soon, his native country, Team Canada.

Kings Get On the Board First

The first period opened 13 minutes in with the Kings on the board first with a wrist shot from Adrian Kempe, his 14th of the season. Unfortunately, the Wild surged through and responded with their own goal a couple minutes later from Jake Middleton. The remainder of the period witnessed the Kings and Wilds’ shots denied by each goaltender, respectively. Both teams traded chances but were unable to do so before the first intermission.

Wild Tie It Up 2-2

The second frame was a messy style of play defined by careless puck management. Although the scoreboard remained still for most of the period, it wasn’t until Corey Perry found the back of the net and buried a deflected goal to give the Kings a 2-1 lead.

Los Angeles Kings right wing Corey Perry reacts after scoring a power-play goal against Minnesota Wild (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

That lead, however, was quickly erased by the Wild’s Joel Eriksson Ek, leaving the Kings tied once again. The period ended deadlocked at 2-2, with both goaltenders holding strong as they prepared for the remaining 20.

Crunch Time in Los Angeles

In the final session, the Kings and Wild clashed aggressively, each trying to break the tie and secure the two points. Five minutes in, Quinton Byfield scored to give the Kings a 3-2 lead, but the Wild responded immediately as Brock Faber fired one back. No matter how hard the Kings pushed, Minnesota matched them goal for goal. As the period wound down, Samuel Helenius finally found the back of the net and scored his first of the season, putting the Kings ahead by one. With little to no room to breathe, Matt Boldy struck back as the game was tied 4-4 and headed to overtime.

Are We Surprised to Be in Overtime?

The first three periods were a back-and-forth battle, with both teams trading chances but neither able to find the back of the net, sending it to a shootout. Eventually, Brandt Clarke found the back of the net and won it for the Kings.