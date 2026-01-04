Arizona State Tops Air Force 5–2 for Third Consecutive Desert Hockey Classic Title

For the previous two seasons, the Desert Hockey Classic had become a New Year’s staple for the Arizona State Sun Devils. In 2024, they dispatched Nebraska-Omaha to claim the title. A year later, they followed with another championship performance, defeating Cornell to secure back-to-back DHC crowns.

This season offered a familiar question. Coming off a convincing 7–2 win over Alaska Anchorage the night before the championship matchup with Air Force, the focus shifted to whether Greg Powers’ group could complete the three-peat.



Despite a shaky start, the Sun Devils settled in and closed the door, making it three straight Desert Hockey Classic titles with a 5-2 win over the Falcons on Saturday, Jan. 3 at Mullett Arena.

“It’s a lot to be proud of to win our tournament three years in a row,” Powers said. “We’ve been spectacular in the in season competitions and when trophies are on the line and hopefully that parlays in the postseason.”

Unlike previous stretches of the season, the Maroon & Gold now settle in at home for the foreseeable future, beginning with a two-game set against Miami Redhawks on Jan. 9–10.

Arizona State Takes Down Air Force, 4-2

It felt like a carbon copy of the night prior against the Seawolves, when Arizona State stumbled out of the gate before finding its footing. Air Force landed the first punch this time, too. Sophomore forward Nick Remissong scored 1:44 into the opening period to give the Falcons an early lead.

The Falcons lead didn’t last long.

Arizona State’s top line took control of the game, factoring in on both of the Sun Devils’ first-period goals. Bennett Schimek struck first, followed by a finish from Cullen Potter as ASU flipped the momentum.

“They’re three really good players that all have a legitimate chance to play at the highest level in the world when they’re done here,” Powers said. “They’re clicking. They’re confident. They’re moving the puck really well tonight.”

Bennett Schimek, Arizona State Sun Devils (Photo credit: Sun Devil Hockey Twitter/X)

The power play continued to be a defining storyline of the tournament, going 2/5 across the two games and providing a major boost again Saturday night against the Falcons.

“We got one on both units,” Schimek said. “I think both units were clicking. When I have Lucius and Potter on both flanks, and they can rip the pill, just give it to a good player.”

Arizona State also received steady play in net from senior goaltender Connor Hasley and Samuel Urban both nights of the tournament.

The Sun Devils have benefited all season from dependable backend play and in this tournament it once again translated into hardware.

“He’s always really impressive with his ability to close the door and make some big saves there when they pepper him on those power plays,” Powers said.

Freshman forward Carmelo Crandell, who scored twice tonight also shouted out the play on the backend.

“Both our goalies are studs back there,” Crandell said. “I think everybody has confidence, no matter who’s in net. But he specifically? He’s been on fire recently.”

ASU entered the third period leading 3-1, which was shortly cut short 35 seconds in thanks to Mason McCormick’s third goal of the season.

Despite Air Force’s late prevailing efforts, the Sun Devils hung on, winning 5-2 and winning the DHC.

With the win, ASU improves to 11–10–1 and secures its third straight DHC title. The Sun Devils now return home and resume conference play next weekend in a two-game set against Miami.