Arizona State’s Connor Hasley Embraces the Pressure in Net Entering Opening Weekend

This offseason, Arizona State (ASU) head coach Greg Powers lost both of his netminders. Luke Pavicich turned pro, signing with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL, while Gibson Homer transferred to North Dakota.

That left a hole in goal—a position Powers has historically been able to fill. From Joey Daccord to TJ Semptimphelter, the Sun Devils have consistently found reliable talent between the pipes.

Powers turned to the transfer portal and brought in 24-year-old senior goaltender Connor Hasley.

“Everything about being a Sun Devil, the culture behind being a Sun Devil,” Halsey told reporters Tuesday morning. “I think that’s really what sold me. There’s some sort of feeling in the air, being proud to be a Sun Devil.

Powers says it’s the deepest they’ve had at the goaltending position and said he considers both Hasley and freshman Samuel Urban to be number-one goalies in the NCAA.

Now, Hasley arrives in Tempe with a reputation to uphold and a large season opener looming. The Sun Devils’ net finally has a new face, and the spotlight follows.

Embracing the Sun Devil Culture

Powers, who enters his 18th season as head coach of ASU hockey, has often used the hashtag on social media, #BETHETRADITION, a phrase he’s said since the early ages of Sun Devil hockey.

“There’s only so much you can do as a coach you can, you can guide the ship and obviously set the standard, but the end of the day, the players are the ones that have to live to it,” Powers said.

“When you have such good human beings so bought into what we’re doing to take the program to the next level and win championships, it makes things a lot easier on us.”

It’s also a key reason why Hasley chose to come to ASU. With a clear need in between the pipes, it was a match made in heaven for both sides.

“From when Coach [Powers] first talked to me, I kind of fell in love with it from the first moment he talked to me, I was like, ‘I think this is where I’m gonna go,'” Hasley said. “I made the right choice. I love it.”

Connor Hasley, Bentley (Photo credit: Bentley Hockey Twitter/X)

At Bentley University, where Hasley played the previous three seasons, he was among the best goaltenders in the country. He capped off his time there with an average goals against average of 2.38 and a save percentage of .925.

Hasley joked, saying another reason he came to ASU was because of the weather, but mentions that there’s something in the air about being a Sun Devil, which was another reason he came to Tempe.

“The weather is a big plus, but definitely the culture, like everyone around here, there’s some sort of feeling in the air, being proud to be a Sun Devil,” Hasley said.

Hasley, who will turn 25 by the time the calendar flips to the second semester, looks to take the reins in net, first kicking things off against number-five-ranked Penn State.

First Start on Big Stage Awaits Hasley

ASU released student tickets for its home opener against Penn State at 9 a.m. on Monday (Sept. 29), and within hours, all tickets were sold out. It doesn’t come as a surprise, considering the top draft pick for the 2026 NHL Draft, freshman winger Gavin McKenna, highlights a talented Nittany Lions team.

Penn State also features freshman defenseman and Columbus Blue Jackets 2025 first-round pick Jackson Smith, among many others. The game will also be featured on NHL Network, both Friday and Saturday night.

Fittingly, Hasley’s start two seasons ago came against Boston University and future number-one pick Macklin Celebrini. The same could be on display this weekend when McKenna comes to town.

“I just remember focusing on my own game, like it’s not really about the other team, it’s about us,” Hasley said. “We have great players. It’s just kind of play your own game and just do what we’ve been preparing for months now.”

With a sold-out student section and a multitude of scouts in attendance, the crowd will certainly play a factor this weekend. For Hasley, it’s a privilege to feel that at this point in his career, and he is looking forward to the opening weekend.

“It’s just that it’s momentum, like you make a save and you hear the crowd behind you, it boosts you up,” Hasley said. “The confidence is high. Some pressure, too, but I’m really excited for it. I think pressure is a privilege. I can’t wait to showcase what I got.”

