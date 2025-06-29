Grading the Blue Jackets’ 2 First-Round Picks

General manager Don Waddell’s second draft in charge of the Columbus Blue Jackets saw a couple of interesting swings in the first round. I thought the opening round moves were solid overall, one pick that felt perfect for the Blue Jackets’ blue line depth, and another that caught a few off guard.

Below are my grades for the two picks made Friday night.

14. Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans – A

A guy I projected in my Blue Jackets Mock Draft 1.0 for The Hockey Writers at No. 14, I love this pick for Waddell and the Blue Jackets. Smith plays a well-rounded game, thriving in all three zones and making an impact with his skating, puck movement, and defensive awareness.

Smith had a strong season with the Tri-City Americans, tallying 11 goals and 43 assists for 54 points across 68 regular-season games. When the WHL playoffs rolled around, he continued producing, adding a goal and two assists in five games despite some tough competition.

Jackson Smith, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He also represented Team Canada at the U18 World Championship, where he played a key role. He netted four goals and an assist over seven games, finished with a plus-7 rating, and helped Canada capture gold against Sweden.

One of Smith’s biggest strengths is his ability to transition the puck efficiently. He consistently controls zone exits and entries, helping his team maintain possession and generate chances. He’s not the flashiest player offensively, but he makes smart, timely decisions with the puck and knows how to support the attack when needed.

Smith was one of the top defensemen out of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) in this year’s draft and will be taking his talents to Penn State University of the Big Ten Conference for the 2025–26 season. I love the upside of his development at a high-level program like Penn State, and with its proximity to Columbus, the Blue Jackets’ staff will be able to keep solid tabs on him, especially when the Nittany Lions come to town to play the Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame, Michigan, and Michigan State are also nearby, all Big Ten teams.

Here's a sneak peak at what Jackson Smith can do, @BlueJacketsNHL fans! pic.twitter.com/kCyLBkRd3L — Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) June 28, 2025

This was my ideal pick at No. 14, and I love it. I give Waddell and the Blue Jackets staff an A. Also, Smith grew up watching Johnny Gaudreau as a Flames fan in Calgary, which makes this story even better. Love that connection already.

20. Pyotr Andreyanov, G, Krasnaya Armiya Moscow (MHL) – B

It was a surprising move for a goalie in the first round by Waddell and the Blue Jackets’ staff, but it was Russian Pyotr Andreyanov rather than Joshua Ravensbergen. Ravensbergen was mocked as the only goalie to go in the first round, but Andreyanov flew under the radar, projected more in the second-to-third round range. Still, he ended up ranked No. 1 by NHL Central Scouting on their Final Rankings for international goaltenders.

In the 2024–25 season, the left-handed catching goalie didn’t see any action with CSKA Moskva in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), but he was dialed in with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the MHL, posting a 1.75 goals-against average (GAA), .942 save percentage (SV%), and three shutouts through 37 games with a 23-6-6 record. He added six playoff games with a 2.36 GAA, .929 SV%, and one shutout.

At 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, Andreyanov isn’t the biggest goalie in the draft class, and that might’ve dinged his stock a little, but he somehow went 20th overall. Taller netminders tend to run the show in today’s NHL, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in agility, sharp puck-tracking, and solid rebound control. His pad work and post play are tight, and he’s quick to seal off low shots. Still, his game isn’t without a few flaws, as he can get a little too aggressive around the crease and occasionally tries to do too much with his stick, which could cost him later on at the pro level. The tools are clearly there, but he’s still young and needs time to round out his game into a Russian star, potentially even like Sergei Bobrovsky.

#CBJ goaltending coach Nik Backstrom on Pyotr Andreyanov: "He reminds me of a young Bob."



Bob, of course, is former #CBJ goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) June 28, 2025

It has been noted that Andreyanov will be at the Blue Jackets Development Camp and will be heading to Columbus Saturday, according to Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) on X.

I trust Waddell and the staff, especially with the goalie depth not being all that deep right now. But Andreyanov is under contract in Russia for three to four more years, quite a long time, and that definitely is a little bit of a risk. He’s not someone who’ll make an impact at the NHL level anytime soon. Goaltending is still a question mark at the moment. I think Jet Greaves is the guy going forward, with Elvis Merzlikins more in a backup role now that Daniil Tarasov is gone. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a move this offseason either.

Maybe a little high for where I thought he’d go, but I like the long-term upside. I’ll give the pick a solid B.

Columbus still has six more picks heading into Day 2. We’ll see what Waddell and the staff do on Saturday, still a good chance to add depth and maybe grab a sleeper or two in the mid-to-late rounds.