Blue Jackets Mock Draft 1.0: Columbus Picks 14th & 20th

The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery has passed, and the Columbus Blue Jackets now know exactly where they’ll be making their selections. The team was unlucky, though, dropping one spot from 13 to 14, while they also hold another first-round pick 20th overall —acquired via a trade with the Minnesota Wild this past season.

After just missing out on the playoffs, the Blue Jackets want to take the next step in 2025-26. Owning two top-20 picks and having plenty of cap space puts them in a great spot to add impact players this offseason to help the team immediately.

How the Blue Jackets Got Pick No. 20

On Nov. 30, 2024, the Blue Jackets sent David Jiricek and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Wild in exchange for Daemon Hunt, a 2025 1st-round pick (20th overall), a 2026 third-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.

This move gave Columbus another valuable first-round selection, giving them flexibility to either draft two strong prospects or package picks to address immediate roster needs.

Draft Strategy & Possibilities

General manager Don Waddell has several options heading into the draft. If Columbus identifies a player in the top 10 that they truly believe can be a game-changer, they could try to move up. On the other hand, they might choose to stay put and make their picks at 14 and 20 if the board plays out in their favor.

But there’s always the possibility of trading one or both picks, especially knowing the Blue Jackets do not want to miss the playoffs again next season. That urgency makes a trade feel like the most probable outcome at this moment, but much can change between now and draft day. The team will spend the coming months evaluating which prospects best fit their needs.

Blue Jackets fans can expect to know more after the combine early in June.

Addressing Needs: Defense & Goaltending

Columbus has some promising young defensemen developing in the system, but they still need to add more depth. Luca Marrelli has been a strong presence for the Oshawa Generals during the 2024-25 (Ontario Hockey League) OHL playoffs, stepping up in key moments. Through 16 playoff games, he has recorded six goals and 25 assists for 31 points, showing his ability to contribute offensively while remaining reliable in his own end. His confidence with the puck and his steady two-way defensive play continue to grow, making him a player Columbus will be keeping a close eye on as he develops.

Now, Oshawa is heading into the OHL Final against the London Knights, who have been dominant all postseason with a perfect 12-0 record. The Knights come in as heavy favorites, but this will be their toughest test yet against a well-rounded Generals team. Marrelli’s performance in this series will be a great opportunity to see how he handles high-pressure situations.

Meanwhile, defenseman Denton Mateychuk put together a solid first NHL season and performed well with the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League. His transition to the NHL was smooth, showing he can be an effective two-way defenseman with the ability to generate offense from the blue line.

However, uncertainty remains regarding Ivan Provorov and Dante Fabbro’s futures, as their return depends on free agency decisions this summer. This makes it crucial for Columbus to continue reinforcing their defensive depth.

Another key area is goaltending. Jet Greaves has shown promise, but Columbus could benefit from adding another solid netminder to work alongside him, possibly a bigger-bodied goalie. Who knows how this will come about (via trade or draft), or even if there will be a change in net for next season, but I don’t personally see this staff running Elvis Merzlikins out there as the number one next season.

Organizational Depth & the Draft

Columbus already has a strong group of young centers in the system. Cayden Lindstrom, Luca Pinelli, and Luca Del Bel Belluz are all highly competitive and eager to make an impact at the next level. With plenty of talent already lined up in the forward group, the team’s primary focus should be on strengthening its blue line.

If Columbus stays with their 14th and 20th-overall picks, here are two potential players who could make sense based on team needs:

14. Jackson Smith – LD – Tri City Americans (WHL)

Smith is one of the best defensemen coming out of the Western Hockey League (WHL), and if he’s still available at 14th, the Blue Jackets should take him without hesitation. He plays a well-rounded game, thriving in all three zones and making an impact with his skating, puck movement, and defensive awareness.

Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

His ability to transition the puck efficiently is one of his strongest assets, as he regularly controls zone exits and entries, helping his team maintain possession and create scoring chances. He isn’t the flashiest player offensively, but he makes smart decisions with the puck and knows how to support the attack when needed.

“He’s physical, he skates so well, and he’s as mobile as it gets for a 6-foot-3 defenseman. I also think his hockey sense is great, and it’s only a matter of time until he finds a way to explode offensively. Scouts see him as a top-four defenseman who can play a bunch of different roles. He should be an impact player on Canada’s World Junior team next year, too, which will help his overall profile.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

Smith had a strong season with the Tri-City Americans, contributing 11 goals and 43 assists for a solid 54 points across 68 regular-season games. When the WHL playoffs rolled around, he kept making an impact, adding a goal and two assists in five games despite the tough competition. He also suited up for Team Canada at the U18 World Championship, where he played a key role, netting four goals and an assist over seven games while finishing with a solid plus-7 rating. His efforts helped Canada secure a gold medal against Sweden.

What makes Smith such an exciting prospect isn’t just his point production—it’s his control over the flow of the game. His poise with the puck and ability to break it out make him a defenseman coaches trust.

He would fit nicely into Columbus’ system, potentially developing within the organization before making the jump to the NHL. However, it’s still uncertain whether he’ll choose the NCAA route or remain in junior, as many Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players have been opting to head to college due to the name, image, and likeness benefits now available. If Smith chooses that path in a year or two, it could slightly delay his arrival in pro hockey, giving him more time to refine his game before transitioning, but this is still unknown.

20. Sascha Boumedienne – LD – Boston University (NCAA)

Sascha Boumedienne is a highly skilled offensive defenseman with strong potential to be a steal at this year’s draft. At Boston University, he played alongside standout defensemen Cole Hutson and Tom Willander, which allowed him to develop his game without immediate pressure to be a star. As he gained confidence, he became more of an impact player offensively, finishing his freshman season with three goals and 10 assists for 13 points in 40 games, along with 33 penalty minutes and a plus-8 rating.

Sascha Boumedienne, Boston University (Photo credit: Matt Woolverton)

While he didn’t emerge as a dominant NCAA defenseman right away, his skill set suggests he has the potential to grow into one of college hockey’s top blueliners next season, and maybe even an everyday NHLer down the road.

Boumedienne’s offensive instincts were on full display internationally for Sweden’s U18 team at the World Junior Championship, where he was second in tournament scoring with 14 points, putting up one goal and 13 assists in seven games. His strong play helped Sweden reach the gold medal game, where they ultimately fell to Canada, earning a silver medal. Across 15 total international junior games, he recorded two goals and 15 assists for 17 points, the most ever by a single defenseman at the U18 Worlds.

“He fired quickly off the rush after gaining the middle, evaded pressure, and supported plays deep in the offensive zone. Playing a physical brand of defence, he controlled the front of the net. He also got beat wide and made some shaky plays at the point. His projection continues to look similar as in college. A potential No. 4, Boumedienne needs to solidify his habits, develop his mobility, and settle into a more defensively-oriented game with some puck-moving elements.” – David St. Louis, Elite Prospects (from ‘April 26th, 2025 – USA U18 vs. Sweden U18,’ Elite Prospects – 4/28/25)

A big reason Boumedienne stands out among other defensemen in the draft is his experience in the Hockey East, widely known for its tough, physical, and structured style of play. The CHL is often more offense-driven, with high-scoring games and looser defensive systems, while NCAA hockey forces players to battle harder for space, play within tighter defensive structures, and face stronger checking than they would in the CHL, giving them an advantage at the next level.

Boumedienne also has ties to Columbus, having played for the Ohio Blue Jackets 16U AAA program in 2021-22 and 2022-23, where he built his offensive reputation. During his 2022-23 season, he posted 11 goals and 31 assists for 42 points in 49 games, proving he could drive play and contribute offensively. His development through the Columbus youth system makes him an interesting prospect for the organization, as he already has familiarity being in Columbus.

Given his mix of offensive upside and experience at higher levels, I would take him over other defensemen ranked ahead, despite his projection as a late first/early second rounder. His time in NCAA’s Hockey East and the United States Hockey League has prepared him for a more structured, physical game, making him more NHL-ready than some CHL players who put up higher point totals but don’t face the same level of defensive pressure. If Columbus selects him at 20th overall, they’ll be betting on his continued growth, particularly his ability to control the puck and move play out of the defensive zone.

The NHL Combine in Buffalo in early June will provide more insight into which prospects Columbus is seriously considering. While a trade remains a real possibility, if they do end up holding onto both picks, these two names could be solid choices to add to the defensive core.