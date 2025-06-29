8 Potential NHL Free Agency Value Buys in 2025

NHL free agency is just two days away, but this isn’t exactly the year to go on a spending spree. Still, teams can improve their rosters by finding value with short-term contracts that shouldn’t break the bank. Let’s look at potential value buys for when free agency begins on July 1.

Jack Roslovic

Jack Roslovic has bounced around a couple of teams over the last two seasons, but you generally know what you will get from him. He finished this season with 22 goals and 39 points in 81 games for the Carolina Hurricanes and has averaged 16 goals and 43 points per 82 games over the last three seasons. Even though there’s been some inconsistency in his goal-scoring, he’s a solid middle-six forward.

Roslovic isn’t physical or great in transition, but he can create shots and chances from high-danger areas and is a solid skater. Per NHL EDGE, his top skating speed ranked in the 79th percentile this season, so he will add some pace to your lineup.

Contract projections from Evolving Hockey and AFP Analytics have Roslovic signing for three years with a cap hit of just under $4.1 million. That’s fair value for what he provides and is unlikely to get a team in trouble for signing an onerous contract. You could do far worse if you want to improve the middle of your forward core this summer.

Anthony Mantha

Anthony Mantha missed the majority of the 2024-25 season with a torn ACL, but he has a track record of producing in a middle-six role. He finished the 2023-24 campaign with 23 goals and 44 points and has averaged 24 goals and 49 points per 82 games for his career.

When healthy, Mantha has shown he’s a plus finisher. He has an excellent shot, with his top shot speed ranking in the 94th percentile during the 2023-24 season. He’s also a solid skater, with his top skating speed ranking in the 77th percentile in 2023-24, though, we’ll see if the injury has caused him to lose a step.

Anthony Mantha, Calgary Flames (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Mantha should not cost much to sign since he only played in 13 games and is coming off a significant knee injury. His contract projections have him signing a one-year deal at $775,000 to $1.4 million. There’s no guarantee he will look like a 20-goal scorer next season because of the injury, but there’s potential value if there are no lingering effects.

James van Riemsdyk

James van Riemsdyk has been a value play for a couple of seasons now, and even though he’s not the player he used to be, he still looks like a capable third-liner. He finished this past season with 16 goals and 36 points in 71 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets, a 42-point pace over 82 games.

While van Riemsdyk is far from the best skater, he still has offensive ability. He gets to high-danger areas, and though the shot volume diminished this season, he still converts on the chances he gets. He was one of the Blue Jackets’ most efficient five-on-five scorers, averaging 2.39 points per 60 minutes, and his impacts were solid.

Even if van Riemsdyk declines further next season, there’s almost no risk in signing him this summer. Evolving Hockey and AFP Analytics have him signing one-year deals for less than $1.5 million. If it doesn’t work out, a team can always cut bait, but $1.5 million or less for a player who could still chip in 15-20 goals and nearly 40 points would be great value.

Nate Schmidt

It’s been one heck of a year for Nate Schmidt, huh? After getting bought out by the Winnipeg Jets last summer, he signed a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers, had a late-career renaissance, and captured the first Stanley Cup championship of his career.

Schmidt’s 19 points in 80 games this past season are nothing to write home about, but he was one of the Panthers’ more underrated defenders. He’s still an excellent rush defender, and though he won’t put up many points from the blue line, he remains an efficient puck-mover:

Nate Schmidt’s microstats for the 2024-25 season

Evolving Hockey has Schmidt signing a four-year contract at a cap hit of $3.578 million, while AFP Analytics has him inking a two-year deal at a cap hit of $2.995 million. Even for the former, there’s potential value in Schmidt. He’s one of the best third-pair defenders in the NHL, and in such a weak market for defensemen, he could provide more of a boost than some of the top names slated to become UFAs.

Michael Carcone

Michael Carcone saw some hard regression this season after totaling 21 goals during the 2023-24 campaign. He compiled just seven goals and 19 points in 53 games and was often a healthy scratch for the Utah Mammoth. Still, 19 points in 53 games translates to a 29-point pace over 82 games, and many of his underlying metrics suggest he could bounce back.

Carcone finished the season with an expected goals share (xG%) of 53.57 percent, and he was the Mammoth’s third most efficient five-on-five scorer, averaging 1.84 points per 60. This isn’t to say he’ll become a 20-goal scorer again, but he looks like one of the better UFA targets if you need help in your bottom six.

It should not cost much to sign Carcone, as Evolving Hockey and AFP Analytics have him signing one-year deals and for less than $1 million. He could be one of the best value buys of free agency this summer, given some of his underlying data.

Victor Olofsson

There’s something about getting away from the Buffalo Sabres, huh? Victor Olofsson missed some time with injuries this season, but there was plenty to like about his game. He finished with 15 goals and 29 points in 56 games, a 22-goal, 43-point pace over 82 games, and his underlying metrics were solid.

Olofsson was one of the Vegas Golden Knights’ more efficient five-on-five scorers, averaging 1.76 points per 60. He finished with a total goals above replacement (GAR) of 10.5, ranked sixth among Golden Knights skaters, and he showed a well-rounded two-way game that never emerged when he was in Buffalo.

Evolving Hockey has Olofsson signing a two-year deal at a cap hit of $2.265 million, while AFP Analytics has him signing for three years at a cap hit of $3.410 million. If his 2024-25 season is a sign of the true player he is, acquiring a potential 20-goal, 40-point player for less than $3-4 million could be great value.

Nick Perbix

Nick Perbix won’t put your blue line over the top, but he could help round out your depth. He finished with 19 points in 74 games this season and has averaged 23 points per 82 games over the last three years. The counting totals don’t pop off the page, but most of his underlying data is quite good.

Though Perbix doesn’t put up many points, he’s a highly efficient puck-mover who excels in transition. He’s an excellent rush defender and has no trouble defending the forecheck. He’s not much of a shooter, but he does generate quality looks when he does.

Nick Perbix’s microstats for the 2024-25 season

One factor that may help Perbix in free agency is that he’s a coveted right-handed shot. Perhaps that drives up his price a tad, but a team should still find value in him. Evolving Hockey and AFP Analytics both have him signing for a cap hit between $2.5 million and $3 million for two or three years. He’s a safer bet than some of the top UFA defensemen available in this year’s class.

Evgenii Dadonov

I’m sure the Dallas Stars wouldn’t mind bringing back Evgenii Dadonov, but their cap situation probably won’t allow it. He had a productive season for the Stars, finishing with 20 goals and 40 points in 80 games. Most notably, his top skating speed ranked in the 96th percentile this past season. He may be getting up there in age (36), but he hasn’t lost a step yet.

Dadonov may not put up 20 goals and 40 points again, especially if he goes to a worse team than the Stars. Still, there’s reason to believe he can be productive. His skating is obviously a plus, but he’s still a good playmaker, excels in transition, and can create offense off the rush.

Evolving Hockey has Dadonov signing a one-year deal for just $1.538 million, while AFP Analytics has him inking a two-year contract at $3.254 million. The first would be incredible value for what he brings, but even at a cap hit of $3.254 million, a 20-goal, 40-point player is well worth that price.

Value To Be Found in Weak Free-Agent Class

It’ll be interesting to see how free agency unfolds. There are likely some terrible contracts on the way, but these players could be good value for what they provide without tearing a team’s cap sheet apart.

