Meet the Bruins’ 2025 NHL Draft Class

The 2025 NHL Draft is officially done and over with. General manager Don Sweeney drafted well and for good value. Also, he managed to target positions of need and strengthen the holes in the pipeline. Now, let’s break down the rest of the draft.

Strength Down the Middle

Looks like the Bruins nabbed another prospect that will play at Boston College. Joining James Hagens is William Moore, who you can make a case that the Bruins got a steal at the 51st pick. Elite Prospects had him ranked 34th, and falling that much is value for the Bruins.

What the Bruins continue to do is stockpile the pipeline with talent at the center position. This was the best player available at the pick, and they nailed it. Moore is a legitimate two-way center and is a machine at both ends of the ice. He’s a bigger body, standing at 6-foot-2, and isn’t afraid to use his size to his advantage. Moore had a strong year for the United States National Team Development Program, which saw him tally 59 points in 56 games. There is a lot of upside in his game, and it’ll be great to see his development at Boston College.

William Moore, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

The Bruins also managed to add Cole Chandler (Round 5, Pick 133) and he has the ability to play both the center position and the winger position. The offensive upside to his game is lagging, which questions what upside he brings to the table. But what he does bring is defensive awareness, and he always finds ways to put himself in a good position. If the Bruins can tap into his offensive game, he will make for a good depth forward.

Kirill Yemelyanov (Round 6, Pick 165), was the Bruins’ final pick of the 2025 Draft. He isn’t projected to be a Hagens and be a top-six center, but profiles out as a bottom-six contributor. You truly cannot have enough of those players, as they play a role on a winning team. Yemelyanov has a strong motor, is positionally aware defensively and brings energy when on the ice. Overall, the pipeline is stocked plenty with centers, and the Bruins also managed to bolster the blue line.

Bruins Added Depth on the Blue Line

It wasn’t the Pettersson that plays center (as in Elias Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks), but this will do. The Bruins added more to the left side of their blue line with a tall, lanky Swedish defenseman. Liam Pettersson (Round 2, Pick 61) is a really nice grab for the Bruins. Given their pipeline outlook, they need more players that can excel in transition and help push the puck forward. That’s what Pettersson can do. He can transition and is a strong offensive defenseman. The development side is being able to tap into his defensive skills and make him a better defender.

Related: Bruins Struck Gold by Drafting James Hagens

Vashek Blanar (Round 4, Pick 100), is another left-shot defenseman. He is a big body, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 183 pounds. If he puts on size, he could be a problem on the back end for opposing teams. Much like Pettersson, he has the offensive tools to be an effective player, but needs to round out his game defensively. This was great value at number 100.

Finally Getting a Winger

The only player that was not a center or defenseman to be selected was Cooper Simpson (Round 3, Pick 79). The Bruins need an offensive dynamo at the winger position and a player who could be a bonafide goal-scorer. That’s what they got with Simpson.

Simpson lit up the stats sheet in high school. He played for Shakopee High School and had 49 goals (which led all players) and also had 83 points. He tries to model his game after Jimmy Snuggerud, who was a standout for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and is one of the top young players for the St. Louis Blues.

“An offensive player who can really shoot it,” Bruins director of amateur scouting Ryan Nadeau said of Simpson. “He’s someone who’s very quick to pull the trigger when he has the puck. He’s willing to go to areas and manipulate the ice. He’s got really good hands.”

He will join other Bruins prospect Will Zellers at the University of North Dakota, so having that familiarity and chemistry could be good as well.

Bruins Drafted for Value

At the end of the day, this is a good draft for Sweeney. He drafted for value and strengthened the glaring holes in the pipeline. We do not know how these players project at the end of the day, but what we do know if the Bruins added talent that brings value to the club. Now the time is to get to work and develop these talents.