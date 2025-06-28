Bruins Struck Gold by Drafting James Hagens

It feels good waking up the next day knowing that James Hagens is a Boston Bruin. It almost felt like a gift from the hockey Gods themselves, but the Bruins got the best player at their spot. You never thought Hagens would fall that far, but this is the exact turning point the Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney needed.

Hagens Is Exactly What the Bruins Needed

When you look back into the Bruins’ more recent history, they have always had a franchise center. In the 1997 NHL Draft, the Bruins were able to draft Joe Thornton with the first overall pick. He was truly that type of center and caliber of talent. Further up the road, the Bruins selected Patrice Bergeron 45th overall in 2003 and David Krejci 63rd overall in 2004, and those two became the dynamic duo down the middle for over a decade. What’s the point? Well, the Bruins now have that type of potential by drafting Hagens.

James Hagens, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

The Bruins’ pipeline, as we all know, is thin, and they lack this type of player in their system. They do have good prospects in Matthew Poitras and even Fraser Minten, but they don’t project to be the franchise center. Both players bring immense talent and depth to the lineup, but what Hagens brings is the necessary talent and skill that this forward group desperately needs.

Bruins Get More Talented and Skilled

The Bruins lacked talent and skill during the 2024-25 season. They were the heaviest team in the league and often played slow and got outmatched. Outside of superstar winger David Pastrnak, who put up his third straight 100-plus point season, the Bruins lack talent around him. Not only that, but also at the center position. By selecting Hagens, it improves their outlook in that regard.

The #NHLBruins select James Hagens with the 7th overall pick



Hagens is smaller in stature (5’10”) but is heavy for his size (185Lbs)



One of the most skilled players in the draft scoring 37 points in 37 Games this season at BC



He tallied 102 points in 58 games w USU18 in 2024 pic.twitter.com/EQQtHrLYMP — Michael Sullivan (@_MikeSullivan) June 28, 2025

Hagens is a phenomenal talent and was one-third of one of the best lines in college hockey. Playing alongside Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard, Hagens finished the season with 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games.

If all goes according to plan, he could win the Hobey Baker Award next season. His vision is off the charts, and he always keeps his head up and on a swivel. He is a smaller player (5-foot-11), but some of the best players that have played this game were small. His stick handling is impressive, an excellent skater with great speed, a premier playmaker, and he always has the ability to create offense. It’s a gift, and now it’s someone the Bruins can put on the top line next to Pastrnak.

The Bruins just picked up a new American highlight reel.



James Hagens models his game after Patrick Kane and Jack Hughes. https://t.co/4wsu47a332 pic.twitter.com/WJfNyiIzJp — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 28, 2025

If this player does not excite you, it should. Every hockey player tries to model their game after someone. Hagens tries to model his game after New Jersey Devils star center Jack Hughes and current member of the Detroit Red Wings, Patrick Kane. Pretty good players to model your game after. Hughes is also a smaller player, but is one of the most dynamic players in the league. If that’s what he turns into, what a blessing for the Bruins’ foreseeable future.

Hagens Is Motivated

The good thing is that Hagens will be at development camp. However, it is extremely likely that Hagens returns to Boston College. The best thing he can do is play another year at college and improve his skills. Upon being drafted, he touched on what he would like to improve on.

“I think my goal scoring, my first two strides off the puck, my explosive speed… those are things I want to work on.”

He is also eager to go out there and prove to the other six general managers why it was a mistake to pass on him. Even though he is likely going to undergo another season in college, he is ready to play in the NHL. Sweeney won’t rush him, which is the proper move, but to see how hungry the young rookie is for more is great to see. The best part of all of this is that he wanted to be here.

“I’m so grateful I’m not leaving the Boston area. I wanted to be at a spot that wanted me the most. I’m in a spot I wanted to be. I wanted to be a Boston Bruin.”

The Bruins got their guy, and it’s a wonderful day.

Bruins in Better Shape Overall

The Bruins had to hit on this pick. It was a gift for them to be able to pick this high, and the odds of that happening again are likely slim. Safe to say, the Bruins hit on the pick and improved their overall pipeline and the center position. Hagens is a Bruin, and it means a lot moving forward.