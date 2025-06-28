4 Teams Calgary Flames Goalie Dan Vladar Could Find Bigger Role With

Despite their best efforts to bring him back with a contract extension, Calgary Flames backup goaltender Dan Vladar has officially chosen to test the free-agent market. The 27-year-old is well aware that remaining in Calgary would see him play second-fiddle to Dustin Wolf, and he is instead seeking the open market in hopes of finding a bigger role.

Though Vladar’s career numbers aren’t anything to get excited over, there are always teams in the NHL looking to improve their goaltending situation. Whether Vladar is capable of helping with that remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see another team roll the dice on him. With that said, here are four teams that may be able to provide him with the bigger role he’s searching for.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers can’t possibly run it back with the same goaltending duo for a third-straight year, can they? After a disappointing playoff showing a year ago from Stuart Skinner, the Oilers chose to run it back in 2024-25 with a duo of Skinner and Calvin Pickard. While they weren’t the main issue, neither were good enough to help the Oilers reach their ultimate goal.

Dan Vladar, Calgary Flames

Most would expect that if they do change up their goalies, they would go for a true number one, which Vladar is not. That said, if they are simply just looking to switch things up and believe Vladar is, at the very least, an upgrade over Skinner, it may make sense for them to bring him in.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in need of a goalie, as they shipped backup Daniil Tarasov to the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Now, they are left with just Elvis Merzlikins, who has really struggled in recent seasons. Should the Blue Jackets show interest, they could wind up being Vladar’s best opportunity not just for more playing time, but to be a number-one netminder.

The Blue Jackets are expected to take some big swings in free agency this year, so they may aim higher than Vladar. That said, there aren’t any top-tier goalies up for grabs, so Vladar could very well end up getting some consideration. From his perspective, joining the Blue Jackets makes all the sense in the world.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins desperately need goaltending help. They were forced to bury their $5.375 million goalie in Tristan Jarry in the American Hockey League (AHL) for a portion of the 2024-25 season, instead opting to go with a duo of Alex Nedeljkovic and Joel Blomqvist.

Blomqvist didn’t look remotely close to being ready for NHL action in 2024-25, while Nedeljkovic disappointed. Perhaps they are simply hoping Jarry bounces back, but with his name in trade rumours, it doesn’t seem likely. Entering a rebuild, however, it doesn’t make sense to sign or trade for a top-end netminder who commands a big salary. Instead, signing a guy like Vladar to use in a tandem with Nedeljkovic is something they are likely to consider.

Philadelphia Flyers

Another team that is in need of goaltending help next season and beyond is the Philadelphia Flyers. Samuel Ersson is simply not starting quality, while Ivan Fedotov’s stats suggest he may not even be cut out to be a backup at the NHL level.

The Flyers need to improve in a big way in the crease, and like the Blue Jackets, may aim higher than a goalie of Vladar’s status. That said, if they are unable to land the big fish they desire, they may very well take a gamble on the current Flames goaltender in hopes that he can continue improving his game.

Vladar Doesn’t Have Many Options

While these four teams serve as potential fits for Vladar to get more playing opportunities, there aren’t a ton of others. The fact of the matter is, he’s done little to show he’s anything more than a backup at the NHL level, and he hasn’t even particularly thrived in that role. That said, a bigger opportunity, perhaps with one of these four teams, could result in him proving to the world he’s capable of being a number-one goaltender.