Oilers Should Strongly Consider Bringing Back Klim Kostin

The Edmonton Oilers have some tough decisions coming up this offseason. They’ve already had to make one, as they chose to trade Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks to help gain some cap space. They also have a number of pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), including Connor Brown, who is believed to be hitting free agency. Corey Perry could also be headed to free agency, as it’s believed he’s seeking out a multi-year deal.

The Oilers simply can’t afford to pay those players mentioned above, as they need to find cheap bottom-six forwards in order to give their top stars the money they deserve. Finding cheap players that can be effective in the bottom six isn’t always an easy task, though the Oilers have been able to find some gems over the years.

If the Oilers hope to not only make their third straight Stanley Cup Final next year, but win it all, they will need to find a number of those gems in free agency, or via trade. As fate would have it, one that they are familiar with and was a fan favourite, is going to be available in free agency, and won’t cost a ton to bring in.

Kostin Hitting Free-Agent Market

Since departing the Oilers organization, Klim Kostin has struggled to fit in during stints with both the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks. He just hasn’t been able to provide that same impact physically that Oilers fans quickly grew to love about him. It didn’t hurt that he also put up some timely secondary scoring with 11 goals and 21 points in just 57 games.

Klim Kostin, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That scoring has vanished completely for Kostin since, and has reportedly resulted in the Sharks choosing not to qualify him, meaning that he will indeed be hitting the free-agent market this coming Tuesday. Having scored just one goal and seven points in 35 games this past season, he won’t be able to fetch much more than a league minimum deal this summer. In fact, he may even be in tough to land a one-way contract.

That is the exact reason the Oilers should be all over the 26-year-old. They are familiar with his game, and with how cheap he would be, he could be buried in the American Hockey League (AHL) with zero issue. Of course, the upside is quite tremendous.

As mentioned, Kostin is a very physical player. He is a very intimidating presence at 6-foot-4, 232 pounds, and shoots the puck as hard as anybody you’ll find. Though he hasn’t turned into the offensive weapon many expected when he was selected 31st overall in 2017, he proved, at least during his time with the Oilers, that he can be very effective in a fourth-line role.

Going back to Edmonton would also help rejuvenate Kostin, who never seemed to be as comfortable in his two latest stops. He seemingly loved his time with the Oilers, and getting a chance to head back to the organization that helped jumpstart his NHL career, while also being able to reunite with old friends, should do wonders for his confidence and overall game.

Kostin Worth the Look

At the very worst, Kostin isn’t able to rediscover the level of play he showed with the Oilers in 2022-23. His contract won’t hurt the organization from a cap position, regardless, and these are the types of players you have to gamble on when you’re in a salary situation the Oilers find themselves in. The upside in this signing is quite high given what we’ve seen from Kostin in the past, which is why he should be a big target if he’s heading into free agency. Whether it comes to fruition remains to be seen, but fans shouldn’t be surprised to hear speculation linking the two parties in the coming days.