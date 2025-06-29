Spitfires’ NHL Draft Success Continues as Flyers Select Nesbitt

The Windsor Spitfires continue to be a pipeline for high-end NHL talent. During the 2025 NHL Draft this weekend, they saw another veteran get his NHL call.

Since 2020, the Spitfires have shown well in the early rounds of the NHL Draft. It started in 2020 with forwards Will Cuylle and Jean-Luc Foudy going to the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche in the second and third rounds, respectively. In 2021, Wyatt Johnston went to the Dallas Stars in the first round. In 2024, captain Liam Greentree went to the Los Angeles Kings, again in the first round, while forward A.J. Spellacy went to the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round. This time, it was veteran forward Jack Nesbitt’s turn. Fortunately, he didn’t have to wait very long.

Flyers Select Nesbitt 12th Overall

Entering the draft, there was no certainty as to where the 6-foot-5, 186-pound Nesbitt might go. He was rated from late in the first round to late in the second round. However, midway through the first round, the Philadelphia Flyers surprised everyone by trading up to the 12th pick.

Without hesitation, the club chose Nesbitt, and the youngster made his walk to the stage. After putting on the Flyers’ jersey, he spoke to team management over video. On the national broadcast, Flyers’ general manager Daniel Briere said it was Nesbitt all along.

“Welcome to the Flyers’ family, Jack,” Briere said. “We try not to show our hands, we didn’t want anyone to know, but you were our guy all along … The center position is a critical one for us that we wanted to improve. A big left-shot center, the grit combination with the skills, it’s just something that we needed.”

The Spitfires’ first-round pick in 2023, Nesbitt had nine goals and 19 points in 58 games in 2023-24. He had all of the tools but needed development. He broke out in 2024-25 with 25 goals and 64 points in 65 games, using his large frame to drive the net, getting into the dirty areas, and either setting up teammates or scoring the tough goals. He also threw his weight around and defended teammates when needed. There are areas to work on, such as adding more weight and improving his skating. However, with a few seasons of development, the future looks very bright.

Jack Nesbitt of the Philadelphia Flyers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On the broadcast, Nesbitt thanked the Flyers and felt “very honoured”, especially since they moved up to get him. During his media time afterwards, he said he was “very relieved.”

“I was sitting there, pretty nervous, didn’t know what was going to happen,” Nesbitt said. “(When they traded up to pick him) I was honoured and pretty surprised, actually. They were one of the teams I talked to but not a lot. Being picked by them means a lot. I’m very excited to get going.”

Nesbitt added that he knows the Flyers’ other first-round pick, Brampton Steelheads’ forward Porter Martone (sixth overall), as they grew up together. They’ll push each other through their development.

Spitfires’ 2026 Draft Prospects Look Promising

With the 2025 NHL Draft finished, the focus will soon shift to the 2026 Draft. While the location and date haven’t been announced yet, the Spitfires will become a team to watch almost immediately. General manager Bill Bowler, along with his scouts, built a strong 2008-born class, one that could make serious noise at the next draft.

Leading that charge is 6-foot-5, 226-pound forward Ethan Belchetz. The first overall pick in the 2024 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Draft had 17 goals and 38 points in 57 games before finishing the season with a lower-body injury. He didn’t see any action in the playoffs. He comes into 2025-26 ready to not only break out, but make a case for a top-10 or even a top-five pick in 2026. His unique combination of size and skill, plus his skating, physical game, and maturity, don’t come around every day. If all goes well, the Oakville native could have some real fun next season.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Ethan Belchetz. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

While Belchetz will likely get a lot of the spotlight, the club has multiple players who could hear their name called, including defencemen Carter Hicks, Grady Spicer, and Andrew Robinson, along with forwards Ethan Garden and Jean-Christoph Lemieux and goaltender Jake Windbiel. Hicks might be the next one to watch after Belchetz. He was one of two second-round picks for Bowler in that draft and has not only earned the trust from the coaching staff but has shown he can play in big moments. With the right development, he’s a future leader on the club.

It’s far too early to predict how many Spitfires could be drafted in 2026, but head coach Greg Walters has raved about the group since nearly day one. They played an important part when the club was hit with multiple injuries and illnesses in the 2024-25 playoffs and are anticipating a big 2025-26. If all goes well, the club could hear several names called out at this time next summer, including multiple ones joining Nesbitt as first-round picks.

