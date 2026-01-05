Kraken Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Heating Up, Beniers, Fleury and More

The Seattle Kraken are in the midst of a crucial mid-season surge. They are currently riding a seven-game point streak (6-0-1), sitting at 18-14-7 and fighting for playoff positioning in the tight Pacific Division.

Heating Up for the Playoff Race

The Kraken have turned a corner recently, earning points in seven straight games. They are coming off a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators (Jan. 1) and a dramatic shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks (Jan. 2). They currently sit fourth in the Pacific Division (43 points), just behind the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, and Anaheim Ducks, making every point this week vital for the Wild Card race.

Matty Beniers Finding His Rhythm

Star center Matty Beniers is a major catalyst for this recent success. He scored two goals against Nashville and netted the shootout winner against Vancouver. His offensive resurgence is a key reason the team has stabilized after a rocky December.

Fourth Line & Depth Scoring

With injuries testing the lineup, the fourth line of Ben Meyers, Ryan Winterton, and Jacob Melanson has been surprisingly effective. Additionally, defenseman Cale Fleury—filling in for the injured Brandon Montour (hand)—scored his first NHL goal in six years against Vancouver, proving the team’s depth is stepping up.

Olympic Nods & World Juniors

International play is a buzzword around the team right now. Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko were recently named to Team Finland’s roster for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, Kraken prospect Jakub Fibigr (Czechia) has advanced to the gold-medal game of the World Junior Championship.

Kraken Schedule Jan 5 – 12

Date Opponent Time (ET / PT) Venue Context Mon, Jan 5 @ Calgary Flames 9:30 PM / 6:30 PM Scotiabank Saddledome Divisional rival; Kraken lost the last meeting. Tue, Jan 6 vs. Boston Bruins 10:00 PM / 7:00 PM Climate Pledge Arena Back-to-back with travel from Calgary. Thu, Jan 8 vs. Minnesota Wild 10:00 PM / 7:00 PM Climate Pledge Arena Final home game before heading East. Sat, Jan 10 @ Carolina Hurricanes 7:00 PM / 4:00 PM Lenovo Center Start of an East Coast road trip. Mon, Jan 12 @ NY Rangers 7:00 PM / 4:00 PM Madison Square Garden A test at MSG to end the 7-day window.

