Sabres Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Win Streak Snapped, Olympics, Zucker and More

The Buffalo Sabres are currently one of the hottest teams in the NHL, despite a recent setback. Here are the key storylines and the schedule for the week ahead of Jan. 5-12, 2026.

Bouncing Back from the “Streak”

The Sabres just saw their 10-game winning streak snapped on Saturday (Jan. 3) in a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. “Our hands weren’t connected to our brain,” head coach Lindy Ruff said on the loss to Columbus.

This streak matched a franchise record and vaulted them back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture (21-15-4), sitting just two points outside a wild card spot. Can the Sabres immediately reset against the Vancouver Canucks, or will the “hangover” from the streak linger?

Olympic Honors

The roster announcements for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina have just dropped. Tage Thompson has been named to Team USA, solidifying his status as one of the league’s elite power forwards. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named to Team Finland, a testament to his heroics in goal during the recent winning streak. Rasmus Dahlin had already been named in June last year to Team Sweden.

The “Josh Doan” Era & Top Line Chemistry

A major roster shift for the 2025-26 season was the trade of JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth. In return, the Sabres acquired Josh Doan, who is now skating on the top line alongside Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs (or rotating with Alex Tuch). Doan’s integration into the top six and his chemistry with Thompson is a critical narrative as the Sabres look for consistent 5-on-5 scoring.

Power Play Reinforcements (Jason Zucker Returns)

The Sabres’ power play has gone cold recently (0-for-14 in the last five games). The good news is that veteran Jason Zucker is expected to return to the lineup this week after missing time since Dec. 9. He leads the team with five power-play goals and is seen as the “missing piece” to unclog the man advantage.

Sabres Schedule Jan 5 – 12

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Tue, Jan 6 7:00 PM Vancouver Canucks KeyBank Center Thu, Jan 8 7:00 PM @ New York Rangers Madison Square Garden Sat, Jan 10 7:00 PM Anaheim Ducks KeyBank Center Mon, Jan 12 7:00 PM Florida Panthers KeyBank Center

