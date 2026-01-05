NHL Rumors: Sherwood Pivot, Landeskog and Tanev Out, Parekh Comments

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have reportedly pivoted on a Kiefer Sherwood trade and are making one more pitch to re-sign the forward. Meanwhile, there is injury news around the NHL, including potentially serious issues for Gabriel Landeskog and Chris Tanev. Finally, did Zayne Parekh step into some trouble with his comments about NHL players?

Canucks Trying to Re-Sign Kiefer Sherwood?

During Saturday Headlines, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Canucks made a new extension offer to Kiefer Sherwood. At the very least, it’s believed they’ve discussed a framework for what a deal might look like.

However, Friedman said there remains a sizable gap between the two sides. Sherwood’s next contract is expected to “start with a five,” and the belief is still that Vancouver is unlikely to match and will be traded.

Some wonder if this isn’t so much about getting an extension done, but what Canucks could be doing is setting the stage for potential acquiring teams, clarifying what the cost of a Sherwood extension would look like. First, if there’s a thought he might re-sign, it could trigger teams into action. Second, if the number is known on what it will take to sign him, teams that trade for him will know what they’re signing up for.

Gabriel Landeskog’s Injury Could be Serious

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog suffered an injury in a scary moment after crashing hard into the goal post. There isn’t much known, but Drew Livingstone is reporting, “Sounds to me based off quotes that Landeskog has a broken rib(s). That would put him out 6-8 weeks and mean he likely won’t be available for Sweden at the Olympics.”

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog shields Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

We’re still waiting on confirmation from the team. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said both Landeskog and Devon Toews are going to “miss some time.” That’s as much as is known currently. Scott Wedgewood said “rib cage area” … Nathan MacKinnon said (paraphrasing) bones heal easier than ligaments/tendons.”

Is Chris Tanev Done for the Season?

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev is set to meet with a surgeon this week to determine the next steps regarding a groin injury.

If surgery is required, Tanev will likely be sidelined until late April or early May. That would mean he’s done for the remainder of the regular season, and if the Leafs make the playoffs, he could miss time there too.

It is unclear how the Maple Leafs will address the loss and whether they will explore roster- or cap-related options, including adding another defenseman with Tanev on LTIR.

Calgary Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh is undoubtedly going to be a big NHL star one day. He has a personality to boot, and while that might be great for growing the game of hockey, he’ll likely need to be careful with what he says.

His recent comments about NHL players being robots and being told to limit his answers with the media got back to his Flames teammates. Flames Talk Postgame host Pat Steinberg reports that his team and teammates were not thrilled.

The good news seems to be that they also understand this is a 19-year-old kid trying to navigate his way through being the center of attention and he wasn’t trying to throw his teammates under the bus. The feeling is that he’ll be told, maybe next time don’t say something like that, because it can get misconstrued.’ Steinberg adds, “But it’s not toxic or negative. It’s a learning opportunity.” It’s a mistake he made because he’s inexperienced.