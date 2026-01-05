Panthers Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Jones, Tkachuk, Tarasov and More

Here are the key storylines for the Florida Panthers, along with their upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 5-12, 2026.

Injury Woes for Seth Jones

The Panthers suffered a significant blow during the Winter Classic when defenseman Seth Jones sustained an upper-body injury in the first period. He missed Sunday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, and reports indicate he is expected to be out until at least Jan. 6 pending further evaluation.

Matthew Tkachuk’s Potential Return

There is optimism surrounding star forward Matthew Tkachuk, who has yet to play this season following offseason surgery. He is reportedly traveling with the team on their current six-game road trip, sparking hope that he could make his season debut soon.

Giant Slayers

After a disappointing 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers in the Winter Classic, the Panthers bounced back Sunday night by defeating the league-leading Avalanche 2-1. The win was a major morale booster, as it snapped Colorado’s 10-game winning streak and handed them only their third regulation loss of the season.

Goaltending Stability

Backup goaltender Daniil Tarasov was the hero in the win against Colorado, making 27 saves—including crucial stops against Nathan MacKinnon late in the game. With the defense depleted, his performance will be critical on the upcoming road trip.

Panthers Schedule Jan 5 – 12

Date Time (EST) Opponent Location Tue, Jan 6 7:30 PM @ Toronto Maple Leafs Scotiabank Arena Thu, Jan 8 7:00 PM @ Montreal Canadiens Centre Bell Sat, Jan 10 7:00 PM @ Ottawa Senators Canadian Tire Centre Mon, Jan 12 7:00 PM @ Buffalo Sabres KeyBank Center

