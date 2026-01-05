Capitals Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Ovechkin, Wilson, Protas and More

Here are the key storylines for the Washington Capitals and their schedule for the week of Jan. 5–12, 2026.

The “Gr8” Chase Continues Past 900

While the biggest historical milestone is in the rearview mirror—Alex Ovechkin became the league’s greatest goalscorer on April 6, 2025—the captain is not slowing down. Now age 40, Ovechkin continues to pad his all-time record. The storyline has shifted from “Can he break the record?” to “How high can he set the bar?” as he tracks toward a potential 1,000-goal career finish.

Injury Concerns

The Capitals are dealing with significant bruises to their forward group. Tom Wilson left the game against the Chicago Blackhawks (Jan. 3) with a lower-body injury after a collision and did not return. His status is currently pending evaluation. Additionally, forward Aliaksei Protas is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The depth of the lineup will be tested early this week if both remain out. Pierre-Luc Dubois, out on Injured Reserve (IR) since early November, has been seen skating, but his return is not expected until after the Olympic break.

The Playoff Bubble & Shootout Woes

The Capitals (21-15-6) are in a dogfight for playoff positioning in the Metropolitan Division, currently sitting fifth and battling teams like the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins for wild-card spots. A major area of concern is their inability to secure extra points; they are 0-5 in shootouts this season, recently dropping a decision to Chicago. With the division tight, leaving these “extra” points on the table could be costly.

Capitals Schedule Jan. 5 – 12

Date Time (ET) Opponent Location Notes Mon, Jan. 5 7:00 PM Anaheim Ducks Capital One Arena Home stand continues vs. Ducks. Wed, Jan. 7 7:00 PM Dallas Stars Capital One Arena Tough test against a strong Central Div. team. Fri, Jan. 9 8:00 PM @ Chicago Blackhawks United Center Rematch of the Jan. 3 shootout loss. Sun, Jan. 11 7:00 PM @ Nashville Predators Bridgestone Arena Road trip continues in Nashville.

