The Importance of Canadiens’ Montembeault Finding His Game Again

After a difficult stretch and a long absence from the NHL crease, Samuel Montembeault is quietly putting together something the Montreal Canadiens badly needed: stability. In his last two starts, Montembeault has rediscovered a level of play that not only helps the team in the short term, but also reshapes the goaltending conversation in Montreal moving forward. It’s only two games, but for a team fighting to get back into the playoffs, it matters.

Two Games Back, Two Big Performances

Montembeault’s return to the lineup could hardly have gone better. After spending time away from the NHL and working on his game with the Laval Rocket, the veteran netminder has won his last two starts, coming in overtime victories against the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers. Those aren’t easy opponents, and they aren’t easy games to win.

In those two outings combined, Montembeault allowed only five goals, showing much better rebound control, sharper reads, and, most importantly, calmness in his crease. His performance against the Panthers stood out in particular, where he posted a strong .933 save percentage and came up with several key stops in high-danger areas. Florida pushed hard, but Montembeault looked composed and confident, something that had been missing earlier in the season.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Both wins came in overtime, which also speaks to Montembeault’s mental resilience. Overtime hockey puts goalies under immense pressure, and one mistake often ends the game. Montembeault didn’t blink. For a goaltender who had clearly been searching for his game, these two starts felt like a reset, not just statistically, but mentally.

Why Is This So Important for the Canadiens?

Montembeault’s resurgence couldn’t come at a better time. Over the last month, the Canadiens have leaned heavily on two very young goaltenders, Jakub Dobes, 24 years old, and Jacob Fowler, just 21 years old. Both are highly regarded young goalies and legitimate parts of the organization’s future between the pipes. That said, asking two goalies with so little NHL experience to carry the load for an extended stretch is far from ideal, especially for a team still trying to stay competitive.

That’s where Montembeault’s importance comes in. His experience matters. He’s been through playoff pushes, long losing streaks, pressure situations in Montreal, and the ups and downs that come with being an NHL starter. For a young team trying to get back into the playoffs for the second straight season, and potentially make some noise once there, having a veteran presence in net is crucial.

Dobes and Fowler will have ups and downs. That’s normal. But Montembeault finding his form again gives Martin St. Louis and the coaching staff a reliable option, someone who can take pressure off the kids and help stabilize the team during important stretches. It also allows the Canadiens to better manage workloads, which is especially important late in the season.

What Are the Options Moving Forward?

Now comes the tricky part. It’s only been two games, but if Montembeault continues to play at this level, the Canadiens will have decisions to make. Carrying three goaltenders indefinitely is not ideal, especially when development is such a priority for the organization.

On one hand, both Dobes and Fowler need to play. Fowler, in particular, is just 21 and still very much in a development phase. Sitting on the bench for long stretches does him no favours. On the other hand, Montembeault is rediscovering his game and giving the Canadiens a better chance to win right now.

One option is to maintain a three-man rotation for a short period, allowing the coaching staff to ride the hot hand while still giving starts to the young goalies. The risk there is inconsistency and limited rhythm for everyone involved.

The more likely scenario, if Montembeault stays strong, could be sending Fowler back to Laval to finish the season as the clear number one. That would allow Fowler to play meaningful games, build confidence, and continue his development without the pressure of an NHL playoff race, while Montembeault and Dobes handle duties in Montreal.

Montembeault’s last two games don’t erase the struggles from earlier this season, but they do change the narrative. They show that he’s capable of bouncing back and being a positive contributor again. For a Canadiens team trying to balance development with competitiveness, that’s huge.