Rangers Beat the Panthers 5-1 in Winter Classic

The New York Rangers marched into loanDepot park in Miami, Florida ready to play as they beat the Florida Panthers 5-1, and Mika Zibanejad had the first hat trick in Winter Classic history.

Game Recap

The Rangers’ penalty kill had to step up early, and it did; there was almost a one-on-one chance with Sergei Bobrovsky, as well. Soon after the kill, Zibanejad scored the first goal of the Winter Classic on the power play, and the roar of the Rangers fans who made the trip was loud. Zibanejad tied the franchise record for the most power-play goals at 116.

New York scored another goal in the first period with Artemi Panarin potting the second goal, making it 2-0 going into the first intermission, putting Florida on their heels. Zibanejad then scored his second goal of the game in the second period, making it 3-0.

To start the final frame, the Panthers finally scored their first goal of the game, with Sam Reinhart scoring on the power play.

The Rangers ended their momentum, as ten minutes later, Panarin potted his second goal of the game. Zibanejad then scored the empty-netter, sealing the game and giving the Rangers a huge 5-1 victory on the road at the Winter Classic.

A quick shoutout has to go to the Rangers’ penalty kill, who killed five penalties tonight, and Igor Shesterkin, who stopped 36 of 37 shots. Zibanejad ended up getting the Winter Classic Player of the Game.

What’s Next

The Panthers, looking to pick themselves up after losing the Winter Classic on home ice, will be back at Amerant Bank Arena, hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. The Rangers want to continue this and will be back at Madison Square Garden to face the Utah Mammoth on Monday.