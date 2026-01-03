Arizona State Rolls Past Alaska Anchorage 7-2

The New Year tends to bring resolutions and big-picture goals. For Arizona State head coach Greg Powers, it brought something simpler and more satisfying — a comfortable win to open 2026.

The Sun Devils eased past Alaska Anchorage 7-2 on Friday, Jan. 2, to kick off the Desert Hockey Classic.

“Really good team effort,” Powers said. “You can’t complain about winning a game 7-2, and we get to play for a trophy tomorrow. That’s what we set out to do.”

The Maroon and Gold hadn’t been home since their 4–3 overtime win over Ohio State on Nov. 29. Instead the month of December brought navigating a split on the road against No. 4 Dartmouth and No. 6 Minnesota Duluth.



With the win over the Seawolves, Arizona State moves on to face Air Force on Saturday, Jan. 3, in the DHC final, with a chance to make it three straight tournament titles.

Arizona State Rolls Past Alaska Anchorage

It was a start ASU would’ve liked backed.

Just 53 seconds in, Alaska Anchorage junior forward Karter McNarland scored on the power play, quieting the building and giving the Seawolves a 1–0 lead.

ASU quickly answered. Senior forward Cruz Lucius and sophomore forward Ty Nash scored 1:02 apart, flipping the game before the first period had really taken shape.

“It was big for me,” Nash said of his performance. “I’ve been struggling with my confidence a little bit, so as soon as those two go in the back of the net, it’s definitely nice for me.”

From there, the night belonged mostly to ASU’s top line. Senior forward Bennett Schimek, sophomore forward Cullen Potter and Lucius, the team’s three leading scorers, combined for eight points, continuing a run of play that has looked increasingly instinctive with each game they’ve spent together.

Cullen Potter, Arizona State Sun Devils (Photo credit: Sun Devil Hockey Twitter/X)

The trio has been stapled together for five straight games now, and it shows on the ice and on the scoresheet. Potter also completed a hat trick, capping off an impressive 60 minutes.

“He’s a really good, skilled player, and he finds me a lot of times,” Potter said. “Super fun playing with them and exchanging goals here and there. We’ve been really clicking recently.”

The supporting cast mattered, too. The two Arizonans — sophomore forward Logan Morrell and Nash — were noticeable from the opening shifts.

Nash closed out what was arguably his best night as a Sun Devil with two goals and three points and while Morrell didn’t record a point he left fingerprints all over the game with his pace and physical play.

“People kind of associate, no offense to his dad, but the Nash name with just grit and no skill. Ty has skill. Tyson did not. So he put that on display tonight and buried some chances and really happy for the kid.“

With the 7-2 win wrapped up over the Seawolves, ASU will be back on home ice Saturday at 7 p.m. to face the Air Force Falcons.