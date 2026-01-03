Canada Rolls Past Slovakia 7–1 to Advance to Semifinals

Canada advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship with a convincing 7–1 victory over Slovakia in quarterfinal action. The game was largely decided in the opening 20 minutes, as Canada erupted for five first-period goals and never looked back.

Despite a more competitive effort from Slovakia as the game progressed, the early deficit proved insurmountable against a Canadian lineup that combined speed, depth, and structure throughout the night.

Game Recap

Canada took control midway through the first period and quickly turned the quarterfinal into a one-sided affair.

The scoring began at 13:58, when Cole Reschny opened the scoring with help from Keaton Verhoeff and Cole Beaudoin. Less than a minute later, Tij Iginla doubled the lead at 14:42, finishing a play set up by Porter Martone. Canada continued to apply pressure, and at 16:11, Michael Misa made it 3–0 with assists from Zayne Parekh and Ethan MacKenzie. The goals came in rapid succession, and Slovakia struggled to recover defensively.

Canada forward Tij Iginla celebrates his goal against Slovakia with defensemen Zayne Parekh and Cameron Reid in the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship (Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

At 17:03, Sam O’Reilly added another, converting a chance created by Carson Carels and Caleb Desnoyers. Canada capped off the period at 19:47 with a power-play goal from Brady Martin, assisted by Gavin McKenna and Michael Hage, giving Canada a commanding 5–0 lead after 20 minutes.

Canada showed no signs of letting up early in the second period. At 9:31, Porter Martone scored Canada’s sixth goal, finishing a play from Verhoeff and Misa to extend the lead to 6–0.

Just over a minute later, at 10:41, Beaudoin found the back of the net, with assists going to Sam O’Reilly and Parekh, pushing the score to 7–0.

Slovakia responded later in the period, finally breaking through at 16:50. Jan Chovan scored Slovakia’s lone goal, assisted by Adam Kalman and Michal Capos, giving the Slovaks a moment of momentum and something positive to take from the contest.

Canada entered the second intermission holding a 7–1 lead and firm control of the game.

The third period featured a more controlled pace, with both teams focusing on structure rather than offense. Canada emphasized puck management and defensive responsibility, while Slovakia continued to push for offense but was unable to generate another goal.

No scoring occurred in the final frame, and Canada comfortably closed out the victory.

By the Numbers

Canada outshot Slovakia 42–22 and finished 1-for-3 on the power play. Slovakia went 0-for-4 with the man advantage. In goal, Jack Ivankovic stopped 21 of 22 shots for Canada, while Slovakia used Alan Lendak and Michal Pradel in net.

Final Thoughts

Canada’s explosive first period proved decisive, showcasing the team’s depth, pace, and finishing ability. With contributions throughout the lineup and a composed defensive effort afterward, Canada delivered one of its most complete performances of the tournament.

Slovakia showed resilience after a difficult opening 20 minutes, but the early deficit was too much to overcome. Canada now advances to the semifinals, carrying momentum and confidence into the next stage of the World Junior Championship.