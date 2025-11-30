Arizona State’s Resilience on Display in 4-3 Overtime Win Against Ohio State

Arizona State entered the third period Saturday night looking to summon the same spark that fueled its comeback 24 hours earlier.

Trailing 3–0 to Ohio State, fans were hitting the exits and it looked like a Buckeye win. But somehow, someway, head coach Greg Powers’ squad managed to complete the 3-0 comeback, winning 4-3 and completing the sweep in overtime at Mullett Arena on Nov. 29.

“That was impressive, to come back down three with 14 minutes left? That says a lot,” Powers said. Just proud of the group. It’s a that’s a that is the epitome of resiliency, and that’s what we want here.”

The win caps a bruising November slate for ASU — arguably its toughest stretch of the season. The Sun Devils have now split five straight series and finish the month with a 4–4–1 record, a run that included heavyweights North Dakota, Miami (Ohio), Denver and now Ohio State.

“It’s just one game at a time but I don’t know how you can’t get better inner belief after a comeback like that against a really good team,” Powers said.” We’re building a hell of a program here.”

Following the win, Arizona State improves to 7-8-1 on the year. A quieter December awaits, with only four games on the schedule.

Sun Devils Stun Ohio State in Third Period Comeback

With the first period being scoreless, it was Ohio State’s freshman Jake Karabela who kickstarted the Buckeyes offense in the second period.

It was also a penalty filled second period, but only the Buckeyes were able to score on its power play, with senior Adam Eisele scoring.

The Sun Devils trailed 2-0 entering the third period and after Eisele’s second goal on the night early in the third period, they were down 3-0.

Arizona Sun Devils (Photo credit: Sun Devil Hockey Twitter/X)

Despite the deficit at hand, the Sun Devils managed to come back, erasing the Buckeyes’ lead. In the final frame, it was freshman Jack Beck, sophomore Joel Kjellberg, freshman Samuel Alfano and sophomore Cullen Potter, who scored the game-winner in overtime.

“I think we just had a lot of confidence in ourselves,” Potter said. “I felt like ever since we scored that first goal, we were going to come back and definitely be in the game and hopefully win it.”

Potter finished the night with a goal and an assist and helped draw the play in overtime when ASU called a timeout.

“Just because my speed, I think guys kind of try to stay on me when I try to wind up,” Potter said. “We kind of knew that, and I know I can beat anyone on the ice, so we just drew a spot pass to Sham (Bennett Schimek), and I beat my guy up the ice. It worked out like we thought it would.”

Powers recruited Potter to ASU after Michigan State didn’t have a roster spot, and he is now reaping the benefits.

“He’s just maturing beyond my wildest imagination right before our eyes,” Powers said. I’m really happy for him, and I’m really proud of him, because he was taking a lot of flak for not scoring. I think he’s going to make Calgary look really smart.”

With the sweep in hand, the Sun Devils enter a bye week following this weekend’s series against the Buckeyes, but after that, they’ll hit the road to take on No. 6 Minnesota Duluth.

“We always talk about Saturdays are for the Sun Devils here, and you got to earn your Saturday,” Powers said. “Tonight, our guys earned their Saturday.”