Kraken’s Jaden Schwartz Out Six Weeks with Lower-Body Injury

On Friday, Nov. 28, the Seattle Kraken announced forward Jaden Schwartz will be out for about six weeks with a lower body injury.

With the several injuries already plaguing the Kraken, Schwartz has been an important part of the top-six forward group and key on offence. Often playing left wing on the second line, his quick speed and scoring ability helped this line find success. He was injured in the game on Nov. 26, when the Kraken hosted the Dallas Stars. After a hard collision with the net, Schwartz left the game early and did not return.

Schwartz had played in all 23 games so far this season and has 15 points via eight goals and seven assists. He currently leads the team in points, with Jordan Eberle hot on his heels with 14.

There has been no one called up from the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, after the announcement of Schwartz’s injury. At practice this morning, Kaapo Kakko was out of the red no-contact jersey. He was an active participant, skating on the third line’s right wing alongside Berkly Catton and Frederick Gaudreau. This is a huge boost and it appears he will play tomorrow when the Kraken host the Edmonton Oilers.

Of course, the loss of Schwartz is a tough blow. It seems like each time the Kraken get a player back, they lose another one. The game against Dallas was Jared McCann’s first game back from his injury as well. Luckily, Seattle should have Kakko back soon. Hopefully Schwartz has a quick recovery and is back on the ice soon.