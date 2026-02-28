Jets Namestnikov Out Week-to-Week With Lower-Body Injury

Winnipeg Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, per head coach Scott Arniel.

Namestnikov suffered the injury in the second period of Friday evening’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks when he got into an awkward leg-on-leg collision with teammate Adam Lowry. After remaining down briefly, he left the ice under his own power but did not return to the game.

Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

The 33 year old, who has seven goals and six assists for 13 points in 57 games this season, joins Josh Morrissey, Nino Niederreiter, and Neal Pionk as Jets out longer than day too day.

The Jets conclude their three-game road trip Sunday when they face the San Jose Sharks before starting an eight-game home stand Tuesday.