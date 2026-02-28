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Jets Namestnikov Out Week-to-Week With Lower-Body Injury

Declan S. 1 min read WPG

Winnipeg Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, per head coach Scott Arniel.

Namestnikov suffered the injury in the second period of Friday evening’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks when he got into an awkward leg-on-leg collision with teammate Adam Lowry. After remaining down briefly, he left the ice under his own power but did not return to the game.

Vladislav Namestnikov Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

The 33 year old, who has seven goals and six assists for 13 points in 57 games this season, joins Josh Morrissey, Nino Niederreiter, and Neal Pionk as Jets out longer than day too day.

The Jets conclude their three-game road trip Sunday when they face the San Jose Sharks before starting an eight-game home stand Tuesday.

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Declan Schroeder

Declan Schroeder

Declan Schroeder is a 30-year-old communications specialist and freelance journalist in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He holds a diploma in Creative Communications with a major in journalism from Red River College and a bachelors in Rhetoric and Communications from the University of Winnipeg.

Deeply rooted in the city's hockey culture, the original Jets skipped town when he was two and the 2.0 version came onto the scene when he was 17.

He has been with The Hockey Writers since 2018 and serves as a copy editor in addition to a Jets writer.

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