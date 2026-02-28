Sabres Should Think About a Ristolainen Reunion at the Deadline

The Buffalo Sabres continue to roll after the Olympic break. As things continue to look positive towards playoff contention, it is time for them to address some needs on the roster to build for their potential playoff run. As they have struggled to find some stability on their back end, one of the better options that will be available at the trade deadline is none other than former Sabre Rasmus Ristolainen.

Sabres Need Defensive Depth

The Sabres have been running with their seventh and eighth defenders since the middle of December when Conor Timmins went down with a brutal leg injury. They have made plenty of strides and had some fantastic wins in that span of time as they surged, but in that time, two glaring holes were sitting on their back end. They lacked the presence that Timmins brought to their penalty kill, and another defender that was capable of or used to playing a decent number of minutes each night.

Instead, they have mostly used Jacob Bryson and Zach Metsa to fill that hole, and between the two of them, they have averaged around 9:45 of ice time each game. This is not meant to degrade the efforts or performance of either player, as they both have stepped in very well when called upon. However, the long-term effects of head coach Lindy Ruff needing to lean on his top four defenders more than anything else will only hinder the team down the stretch. They need another defender (or two) that can be inserted into the lineup on the bottom two pairings and play their brand of hockey.

Ristolainen Fits the Player Type Sabres Need

This is where the concept of bringing Ristolainen back comes into play. While his time in Buffalo was sour from not making the playoffs and being a whipping boy of sorts when it came to some of the blame, his game has evolved, and he fits exactly what they need right now. As an imposing, fairly responsible, and physical defender with the capacity to step up in a play and finish it, Ristolainen would slot well into the Sabres’ system with ease.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He currently has one goal and six points in the 21 games he has played for the Philadelphia Flyers this season, and has eaten up minutes, averaging just around 20 per game. On top of that, he had a strong showing during the 2026 Olympics for Team Finland. Ristolainen’s shot, hitting abilities, and game experience (total of 797 NHL games) would make him a perfect complement and mentor for someone like Owen Power, and the fact that he has not played a single playoff game in his career will make him hungry to play at the top of his game.

Forget and Forgive the Past

Between his time with the Sabres and Flyers, Ristolainen had much better seasons as a Sabre. Whether he looks back on it and sees it that way, and whether Sabres fans would be open to bringing him back on a temporary basis, remains to be seen; however, if either side holds any grudges or regrets, it is time to let those go. Ristolainen is a much different player now, and the Sabres have new management and staff from the last time he was on the team. It is time for us all to look forward and remember that it is about what lies ahead.

The Sabres are holding strong to their playoff position, and that makes them a desirable team to go to in the coming week. If they choose to add to their defensive core, Ristolainen would be one of their best choices. The Sabres have plenty of assets to trade, and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen simply needs to pull the trigger and bring him in.