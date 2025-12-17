Devils Roster Update: Injuries, Returns, and Call-Ups

The New Jersey Devils’ roster remains in flux as the team navigates a growing injury list while preparing for a quick two-game road trip out west. Tuesday’s practice provided a mix of encouraging developments and lingering concerns, highlighted by key players returning to the ice, others landing on injured reserve, and several timelines still up in the air. With head coach Sheldon Keefe offering limited clarity on long-term availability, the Devils continue to rely on internal depth and short-term solutions to stabilize their lineup.

Brett Pesce Returns to Practice, Nearing Game Action

One of the most positive developments came on the blue line, as defenseman Brett Pesce returned to practice for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury on Oct. 26. Pesce was a full participant, skating in a regular contact jersey and working alongside Luke Hughes on what appeared to be a top defensive pairing. He also took reps on the penalty kill, an encouraging sign given New Jersey’s ongoing struggles on special teams.

Brett Pesce, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Following practice, Keefe confirmed that Pesce will travel with the team on its upcoming road trip, with the expectation that he will see game action. Pesce is currently expected to return on Dec. 17 against the Vegas Golden Knights, a development that could provide much-needed stability to a depleted defensive corps.

However, Keefe cautioned that it may take some time for Pesce’s game to instantly return after being sidelined for a few months, but told the media that having his presence around is huge for the team.

“His on-ice impacts are an important part of our team, but he’s a big part of the personality of our team, too,” Keefe said after Tuesday’s practice. “He keeps everything light, loose, and fun, yet he’s got great experience and perspective… It helps the mood of the team.”

Simon Nemec Placed on Injured Reserve, Nate Legare Recalled

While Pesce’s return is a step forward, the Devils took another hit with Simon Nemec being placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury. The move was made retroactive to Dec. 12, and Keefe noted that Nemec is dealing with something “that isn’t day-to-day.” The organization expects him to be out through the end of December, with a re-evaluation scheduled in two weeks.

In response, the Devils recalled Nate Legare from the Devils’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets. While Legare is listed as a forward, his recall appears to be primarily for roster flexibility as New Jersey prepares for travel. Legare has played just one NHL game this season, appearing against the Capitals on Nov. 15 in Washington, but he gives the Devils an extra body up front should injuries force lineup changes on short notice.

Additionally, Calen Addison remains with the team and is expected to serve as an extra defenseman on the trip. With Nemec sidelined and other defenders unavailable, Addison’s presence offers insurance if the blue line takes another hit.

Jack Hughes, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Other Key Absences

Several regulars were notably absent from practice, continuing a troubling trend for New Jersey. Jack Hughes, recovering from hand surgery, remains on schedule but is not expected to return until January. While his recovery appears to be progressing as planned, the Devils have struggled offensively without their top center.

Arseny Gritsyuk was also not at practice and will not travel with the team after sustaining an upper-body injury. He remains under evaluation and is not expected to play this week.

Timo Meier remains away from the team on personal leave. His return is “to be determined.”

On defense, Johnathan Kovacevic continues to skate following knee surgery but is not expected to return until at least January. Zack MacEwen, dealing with a lower-body injury, is considered out long-term and has been sidelined since Nov. 12.

Marc McLaughlin Returns, Then Leaves Practice Early

Another notable update involved Marc McLaughlin, who returned to practice for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury during the preseason. McLaughlin skated in a non-contact jersey and briefly took part in line rushes, but he left practice midway through the session.

Keefe did not provide an update on McLaughlin’s status afterward, leaving his timeline unclear. While his return to the ice is encouraging, the fact that he departed early suggests he may still be weeks away from game readiness.

Evgenii Dadonov Timeline Uncertain

Veteran forward Evgenii Dadonov is skating with a stick but has not yet resumed shooting pucks, signaling that his wrist injury remains a concern. He has been out since Nov. 24, and while he is making incremental progress, he is still not close to a return.

What This Means for the Devils Going Forward

As the Devils prepare for a crucial stretch of games before the holiday break, the roster update paints a clear picture of a team still searching for stability. Pesce’s imminent return offers hope on the back end, but Nemec’s absence underscores how fragile New Jersey’s defensive depth remains. Up front, the lack of clarity surrounding Hughes, Meier, and several role players continues to test the team’s adaptability.

For now, the Devils will lean on veteran stability and all-around efforts from the entire roster while waiting for their injured core to return. Whether that will be enough to keep pace in the Metropolitan Division remains to be seen, but the coming weeks will likely define how well New Jersey can weather this ongoing roster turbulence.















