Maple Leafs Injury Update: Nylander, Knies & More

The Toronto Maple Leafs cannot catch a break this season when it comes to injuries. It has been something that has plagued them since the first puck was dropped and has played a large role in how their season has gone. Fortunately for them, they have found a way to bounce back and are playing very good hockey as of late. However, it’s hard to imagine what this team could be if they were healthy for the entire season.

Related: Maple Leafs Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Keeping Pace, Injuries Piling Up Again, Marner’s Homecoming

Unfortunately, they got more bad news today after holding practice ahead of their game against the Minnesota Wild on Prime Monday Night Hockey. Let’s dive into it.

Today, head coach Craig Berube met with the media after the team’s practice and announced that William Nylander is going to miss time. The injury came when he was celebrating his strong start to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights last Thursday. He appeared to have caught an edge after scoring a goal, and that was it for him. Berube had this to say about the timeline for Nylander: “I don’t know how long the timeline will be for him. I’m not sure when he’s going to be on the ice.”

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This puts the 2026 Winter Olympics in question for Nylander, who was picked to represent Sweden next month in Italy. This is going to be a tough loss for both the Maple Leafs and Team Sweden.

Next, Berube revealed that the Maple Leafs could be without Matthew Knies tonight against the Wild as he has been dealing with something over the past week. Last week, during their Western road trip, Knies had a maintenance day during practice but still played in the game. Now, again this week, it’s the same situation. He is expected to be a game-time decision, and if he misses the game tonight, he could be out for some time while he recovers.

Related: NHL Rumors: Tkachuk Back, Maple Leafs, Canucks, & Canadiens Trade Talk

Lastly, Leafs Nation has known about this for some time, but they are still without Dakota Joshua, Chris Tanev, and Anthony Stolarz, who have all missed time this season. Simon Benoit is also day-to-day, with no real update on his status. There hasn’t been any word on Joshua or Tanev. However, Stolarz spoke with the media this past weekend and revealed it was a nerve problem keeping him out. He also said he will need a “couple more practices” before he is back for good.