Red Wings Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Chasing the Top, Milestones Ahead and More

The Detroit Red Wings are currently in the midst of a strong 2025-26 campaign, entering this week with a 30-16-4 record and sitting near the top of the Atlantic Division. Here are the key storylines and their schedule for the week of Jan. 19-26, 2026.

Chasing the Top of the Atlantic

The Red Wings have surged to 2nd place in the Atlantic Division (trailing only the Tampa Bay Lightning) and are considered legitimate contenders this season. They have won seven of their last 10 games, including a recent 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks and an overtime victory against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Patrick Kane’s Pursuit of History

Future Hall-of-Famer Patrick Kane is on the verge of breaking the all-time points record for a U.S.-born player. Having recently scored his 500th career goal, he is now just two points away from passing Mike Modano (1,374 points) for the top spot. Watch for him to potentially break this record during the upcoming road trip.

Dylan Larkin Climbs the Ranks

Captain Dylan Larkin recently scored his 266th career goal, passing John Ogrodnick for sole possession of 10th place on the franchise’s all-time goals list. He has been a driving force for the offense, leading the team with 24 goals.

Goaltending Stability

Veteran goaltender John Gibson has been excellent, winning 12 of his last 14 starts. After a slow start to the season, since Dec. 6, he has a .929 save percentage.

Trade Deadline Buyers

With the team firmly in a playoff spot, General Manager Steve Yzerman is reportedly active in the trade market. Rumors suggest the Wings are looking for a top-nine forward to solidify their depth, with the Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson reportedly a top target.

Red Wings Schedule Jan 19 – 26

Date Time (EST) Opponent Venue Broadcast/Notes Wed, Jan. 21 7:00 PM @ Toronto Maple Leafs Scotiabank Arena Divisional rivalry matchup. Thu, Jan. 22 9:30 PM @ Minnesota Wild Grand Casino Arena Second half of a back-to-back. Sat, Jan. 24 7:00 PM @ Winnipeg Jets Canada Life Centre Road matchup against a Western Conference opponent.

