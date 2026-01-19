Brandt Clarke Continues to Shine Amidst Kings’ Disappointing Season

Brandt Clarke has been an invaluable asset to the Los Angeles Kings this season. Despite the team’s struggles, Clarke has consistently generated scoring chances to keep his team competitive. During one of the most frustrating seasons LA has seen in years, Clarke has become a reliable blueliner and the brightest young talent.

Clarke’s Breakout Season

Through the ups and downs, Clarke has emerged as one of the team’s most productive players and one of its most reliable contributors at both ends of the ice. While most of the roster has felt out of sync, Clarke’s performance has been a stabilizing force.

At just 22 years old, he has developed into a key offensive threat from the blue line. The 6-foot-2 Ottawa native has 23 points (six goals and 17 assists) through 48 games, numbers that place him among the team’s top scorers despite being a defenseman.

Clarke’s offensive contributions have also provided an important spark for a team lacking offense. The Kings have experienced extended slumps and multiple losing stretches, at times struggling to put the puck in the net or hold leads. However, the young defenseman has shown up. Against the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 14, Clarke forced overtime by tying the game with a minute and a half left in regulation.

Clarke Leads by Example

Clarke’s solid production isn’t by accident. He’s been consistent on the power play and at even strength. However, he’s also frequently tasked with playing significant minutes against the opposition’s top lines, making him a go‑to option for head coach Jim Hiller in defensive situations as well as with the man advantage. His ice time of close to 19 minutes per game reflects the coaching staff’s trust in his all‑around ability and as a key piece of the team’s system.

In games where the Kings have struggled to find rhythm, Clarke has often been the one creating momentum shifts. Whether it’s a goal to break a tie or a key breakout pass that leads to a scoring chance, his presence has elevated the team’s overall performance. Young defensemen are rarely asked to take on this level of responsibility this early in their careers, and yet Clarke has adapted impressively.

Kings Can’t Find Consistency This Season

Some have argued that Clarke’s usage hasn’t always aligned with his production potential, especially with inconsistent ice time. Yet, he has remained consistently productive despite this, and in a season where the team’s leading players have had off nights. After a 2-1 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, Clarke noted that the team needs to be quicker with the puck and crisper in their plays.

Clarke’s breakout season offers a glimpse of what the future could hold. He has earned the trust of his teammates and coaches. He is young enough to grow with the team but skilled enough to make a real impact now. His combination of offensive threat, defensive engagement, and youthful energy has provided a counterweight to a roster that, at times, has felt stuck between rebuilding and dominating.

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke scores the winning goal against the San Jose Sharks (David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

Clarke has exceeded expectations this season. Selected eighth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, he spent significant time developing in the minor leagues and has now carved out a role as an everyday NHL defenseman.

While the 2025–26 season might not end in a playoff appearance for the Kings, Clarke’s performance should be remembered positively. For a team looking to build around emerging stars and redefine its identity, having a young defenseman, something the Kings haven’t seen since Drew Doughty, leading by example, is a silver lining.

Related: ‘It’s Extremely Frustrating’: Lack of Results Beginning to Agitate Kings

Yes, the Kings are struggling to find consistent production, but Clarke has risen to the challenge, proving that there is a young star ready to step up for the team.