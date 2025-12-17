4 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Win Over Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Tuesday (Dec. 16). The Maple Leafs rallied from a 2-0 deficit late in the third period to salvage what was shaping up to be another listless performance on the heels of a couple of disappointing outings.

The Maple Leafs were on the receiving end of a come-from-behind overtime win by the San Jose Sharks last Thursday (Dec. 11. That was followed by head coach Craig Berube calling out the team’s leadership group after a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (Dec. 13). In both contests, Toronto completely unravelled in the third period. However, in Tuesday’s victory, the team flipped the script.

Holy Mackinaw

The Maple Leafs honoured play-by-play icon Joe Bowen with “Holy Mackinaw Night.” During a pregame ceremony, the long-time broadcaster watched, filled with emotion, with his family as current and former players, along with his colleagues, praised his 44-year career and shared their memories of the time they spent together and of his legendary calls. He received a golden microphone, and the organization will rename the radio section of the media gondola, “Bowen’s Booth” next season.

Bowen announced during the offseason that the 2025-26 campaign would be his last of his distinguished tenure. He got the night off to celebrate, leaving his announcing duties to his son, David, who calls games for the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League. David joined colour commentator and analyst Jim Ralph in the booth to give Joe a chance to watch the game as a fan. However, the Maple Leafs didn’t treat him to an entertaining first 50 minutes.

Embarrassing First Period

The Maple Leafs didn’t come out the way the fans had hoped. The team needed to play with urgency while showing tenacity, pride, and some jump after their previous lacklustre performances. Instead, it was a sluggish start that snowballed into a brutal opening frame.

The ability to block out outside noise as a professional is admirable, especially in a market where the sky almost always seems to be falling. However, when criticism comes from the coach, and a response is noticeably absent, it’s another story. The most concerning aspect is that this isn’t a new issue; it’s an ongoing trend that has persisted for nine seasons, and it has emerged frequently in the playoffs.

The Blackhawks scored first and had another goal called back after a successful challenge for goaltender interference. However, Berube was apoplectic on the bench, and rightfully so. His team was down 6-1 in shots on goal and hadn’t manufactured anything in the offensive zone while displaying some questionable coverage in the defensive end with 8:33 remaining in the period.

The Maple Leafs also surrendered a shorthanded goal after William Nylander mishandled the puck at the blue line, and the Blackhawks broke away for an odd-man rush the other way. John Tavares nearly broke it up, but he didn’t get enough of the puck, and it was 2-0 for the road squad.

The fans in attendance booed the team off the ice, and Berube stormed into the locker room to presumably read his players the riot act during the intermission. They improved marginally in the second stanza, but still had fewer 5-on-5 scoring chances than the Blackhawks and were booed again in the third period before finally waking up.

Bounce Backs for Power Play and Top Line

The Maple Leafs have struggled mightily with the man advantage, but the power play provided a much-needed spark in the third. It came shortly after Oliver Ekman-Larsson got the club on the board one second before the halfway mark of the period. Auston Matthews, who had the primary helper on Ekman-Larsson’s shot from the point, pounced on a turnover and lifted a wrist shot over Spencer Knight’s glove. Toronto scored again eight seconds later. Troy Stecher dumped the puck into the zone after the ensuing faceoff, and Dakota Joshua outworked Louis Crevier to the front of the net and potted the game-winner.

Dakota Joshua, Toronto Maple Leafs (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

After his costly turnover on Chicago’s shorthanded tally, Nylander was wheeling and dealing for most of the game. He assisted on each of the team’s first two goals in the comeback while skating alongside Matthews and Matthew Knies, who had a team-leading six shots on net. Matthews wasn’t a factor for most of the night. He barely possessed the puck and bobbled it early in the third period on what could’ve been a dangerous rush chance. However, he managed to come up big and showed some emotion in the process.

Woll Makes Triumphant Return

Joseph Woll returned to the crease from a four-game absence because of a lower-body injury on Tuesday. He made 23 saves and has kept the opposition to two goals or fewer in four of his last five appearances. He didn’t have to stand on his head in his first game back, but he should provide the team with a boost.

Dennis Hildeby, who has been superb at the NHL level this campaign, could provide some relief and lighten Woll’s workload. Anthony Stolarz doesn’t seem to be returning any time soon, and it remains unclear when defenders Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo will be available to come off injured reserve. The potential to rekindle a dependable goaltending tandem is there, which is vital to maintaining any semblance of functionality.

What Comes Next for the Maple Leafs?

The team begins a three-game road trip against the Washington Capitals on Thursday (Dec. 18). For all of Toronto’s flaws and injury woes, the club is only three points out of a Wild Card spot. Of course, the Maple Leafs are also just three points ahead of the Eastern Conference’s last-placed Buffalo Sabres. It’s what makes the upcoming road trip an important swing stretch ahead of the holiday break.

The final 10 minutes don’t wash away what came before, nor do they make up for the team’s habit of failing to rise to the occasion. However, a win is a win, and the Maple Leafs needed this one badly. In this instance, the team dug deep and found a way to earn the improbable victory. It was also encouraging to see the stars come through in crunch time, but they need to continue doing it while driving play with far greater consistency.