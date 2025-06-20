Maple Leafs’ Voice Joe Bowen Wants ‘One Before I Am Done’ 2025-26 Season

Toronto Maple Leafs play-by-play announcer Joe Bowen announced last Friday (June 13) that the 2025-26 NHL season would be his last in the broadcast booth. The 74-year-old from Sudbury, Ontario, has enjoyed a long and distinguished career while becoming known as the “Voice of the Maple Leafs.”

He made his debut calling games for the Maple Leafs in 1982. He was involved in regional television broadcasts for the team from 1989-95 and 1998-2014 while appearing on the radio during nationally televised Hockey Night in Canada games. After Rogers Communications acquired the national media rights to NHL contests in Canada, Bowen worked exclusively on the radio, splitting his time between TSN Radio 1050 and Sportsnet Radio 590 The FAN.

Memorable Style Has Left Its Mark

Bowen’s passionate, unabashed delivery has endeared him to listeners. His awareness and humour have set him apart, and his catchphrase, “Holy Mackinaw,” which has become synonymous with big plays and big moments, has defined his career. His enthusiasm and welcoming nature have made him a fan favourite, whether he’s in the booth or venturing around the city.

Related: Joe Bowen: The Best Calls from a Leafs Legend

He is also known for his mastery of diction, which includes creative ways of announcing the starting goaltenders before the opening faceoff. He has introduced them with gems like “wizards of the woven whirlpools, officers of the oblong onion bags, lords of the laced lounges, benefactors of the braided bungalows, technicians of the tangled twine, and protectors of the piped pavilions.” He has had plenty of fun during broadcasts, whether he was announcing pivotal moments, holding random conversations with colour commentator partners Harry Neale and Jim Ralph, or occasionally breaking out into song.

Racked up Accolades and Achievements

He called his 3,000th game on March 7, 2017, in a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. He will top 3,800 matches during the 2025-26 campaign, surpassing his idol, Foster Hewitt. In 2018, the NHL Broadcaster’s Association selected Bowen as the winner of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award. Since 1984, the award has been presented annually by the Hockey Hall of Fame to members of the radio and television industry who have made outstanding contributions to their profession and the game during their career in hockey broadcasting.

Canadian sportscaster Joe Bowen (Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports)

He requested a day off for the first time in 43 years on Jan. 20 versus the Tampa Bay Lightning to watch his Notre Dame Fighting Irish compete in the College Football National Championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Leafs earned a 5-3 win that night, but the Irish came up short in a 34-23 defeat. He has witnessed his fair share of highs and lows, given the longevity of his career, making the bittersweet nature of sports a familiar setting. However, he handles it all with a smile, and his unwavering support and zeal for the job will always be remembered.

Farewell Tour Hopes

It was a disappointing turn of events for Bowen and fans alike when he had to make the permanent move to radio, but he has found a home there. He brings liveliness and vividness to the broadcast, and Ralph leaves no detail unturned when describing the play. Once the shock wore off, Bowen came to appreciate his new gig, and his colourful personality has made him a perfect fit. “We still have a very viable medium with so many people travelling. Being the hockey mecca, there is a fan base coming and going from our games or watching and driving their kids. There is no traffic anymore, just traffic jams. That’s where we hear the feedback: ‘Hey, I was listening to you coming back from little Jamie’s game the other night.’ So there is still a big connect with the audience” (from ‘Joe Bowen started his Maple Leafs career with a ‘f*** you,’’ The Toronto Sun, June 13, 2025).

There are plenty of fans who sync up the television and radio broadcasts at home to hear Bowen call the game. Still, it would be an appreciative and appropriate gesture to allow him to be on TV for at least one more time in the 2025-26 season. The fan base would certainly relish the chance to see a broadcast geared more toward regional coverage rather than the increased national slant that has become commonplace recently. Barring that, his only hope is “that this will be the ‘One Before I Am Done’ Season for the Leafs as they chase that elusive [Stanley] Cup.” With the team set to undergo significant roster changes, it’s unclear if the coming campaign will be an improvement or a step back. However, that task will be challenging for general manager Brad Treliving in an unremarkable free-agent class this summer and with few trade assets. Still, the Maple Leafs can make it a memorable sendoff for Bowen if the right collection of depth players join the team in the offseason or if the club can maintain cap flexibility for future moves.