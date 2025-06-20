Ranking the Calgary Flames’ 2025 Free Agents

As the Calgary Flames prepare for free agent frenzy in the new season, they should also look inwards and consider the players they had under contract the previous season who could go out to test the market, and consider if any of them are worth keeping. Here’s a list of every free agent who played more than one game in Calgary, ranked by how much the Flames should (or shouldn’t) keep them.

10. Tyson Barrie

Age: 33

Position: Defense

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent (UFA)

Previous contract: one x $1.25 million

Quick stats: one goal, two assists, four penalty minutes, 13 games played

Tyson Barrie is a veteran offensive defenceman who was never known for his defensive skills; his offence has dried up with age, and now he doesn’t have much to offer on either end of the ice.

9. Dryden Hunt

Age: 29

Position: Winger

Contract status: UFA

Previous contract: two x $775,000

Quick stats: zero goals, three assists, zero penalty minutes, five games played

Dryden Hunt filled in on the fourth line for five games, mostly towards the tail end of the season after Jakob Pelletier was traded away. While he was on a minimum contract and put up technically good rate statistics (0.6 points-per-game!), he has minimal viable usage and is at best an American Hockey League (AHL) player called up in case of injury. The roster spot is best used elsewhere.

8. Justin Kirkland

Age: 28

Position: Forward

Contract status: UFA

Previous contract: one x $775,000

Quick stats: two goals, six assists, 11 penalty minutes, 21 games played

Justin Kirkland earned some respectable usage in the bottom six and on the penalty kill early in the 2024-25 season before tearing his ACL in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, an injury which would take him out for the rest of the season. Before then, he put up eight points in 21 games, a larger sample size than Hunt and a pretty good tally for a player who typically earned less than 10:00 of ice time a game.

That being said, as the Flames look to get younger and move towards a future where they build off their prospect pool, Kirkland and Calgary both are better off making other choices; Calgary could give that ice-time to a younger player, and Kirkland could find a spot on a team with a thinner forward group.

7. Dan Vladar

Age: 27

Position: Goaltender

Contract status: UFA

Previous contract: two x $2.2 million

Quick stats: .895 save percentage (SV%), 2.86 goals-against average (GAA), 29 games played

Dan Vladar, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As the Flames’ backup goaltender for the past four seasons, Dan Vladar has consistently put up the sort of numbers that don’t inspire much promise. He began the season as part of a tandem with Dustin Wolf — in fact, the 2024-25 season saw him put up a career high 30 games — but quickly lost even the 1B spot as Wolf proved himself not only a true starter, but a bona fide top goalie in the league. Vladar last had a SV% over .900 in the 2021-22 season, when the Flames won the Central Division with 111 points. It’s fair to say at this point that he has a ceiling, and that unless there are truly zero other available backup goaltenders on the market, the Flames should look elsewhere unless they’re willing to tolerate that ceiling.

6. Kevin Rooney

Age: 32

Position: Centre

Contract status: UFA

Previous contract: one x $1.3 million

Quick stats: five goals, five assists, 14 penalty minutes, 70 games played

Kevin Rooney played most of the season as the Flames’ dependable fourth-line centre, stabilizing the second penalty kill unit and giving the team respectable defensive results and absolutely no offence at all. Kirkland, Rooney’s occasional linemate, played nearly 50 fewer games and only had two fewer points. The Flames were not a great defensive team last season, but more than anything else, their offence was completely anemic — they scored 225 goals total, sixth-last in the NHL. Rooney would be a good fourth-line centre on a team that usually doesn’t struggle much to score, but unless they make some big swings in free agency, the Flames are probably not that team.

5. Morgan Frost

Age: 26

Position: Centre

Contract status: Restricted free agent (RFA)

Previous contract: two x $2.1 million

Quick stats: 14 goals, 23 assists, 22 penalty minutes, 81 games played (split between two teams)

Morgan Frost was acquired in a mid-season trade that sent him and Joel Farabee to Calgary from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Jacob Pelletier. While Farabee still has three years left on his contract, Frost is a restricted free agent this season. Both players — they were traded as a package deal and are described as one off-ice — struggled to produce after the trade, but should be able to recover some of their previous production with a training camp to settle.

Frost is a relatively young centre with a cheap qualifying offer ($2.4 million). This is the first player on the list that would make sense as a re-signing.

4. Anthony Mantha

Age: 30

Position: Winger

Contract status: UFA

Previous contract: one x $3.5 million

Quick stats: four goals, three assists, 11 penalty minutes, 13 games played

Anthony Mantha’s season was cut extremely short by an ACL injury suffered 13 games in. During those games, he played on the first line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Martin Pospisil, creating a physical and imposing checking line that doubled as the team’s primary scoring line. The sample size is tiny, and there are always concerns about how a player recovers from injury, so the Flames might not see a fit. That being said, his veteran presence and potential power for the dollar he commands could be a good idea — just so long as this time he stays healthy.

3. Joel Hanley

Age: 34

Position: Defence

Contract status: UFA

Previous contract: two x $787,500

Quick stats: two goals, seven assists, 21 penalty minutes, 53 games played

Hanley had quite an impressive season in 2024-25; he played as a top-four defenceman down the stretch and into the end of the season, mostly or in part replacing the unsteady Daniil Miromanov on clear number one MacKenzie Weegar’s side. He’s quiet in a good way; he’s a lefty, so he wouldn’t get in the way of young right-handers Zayne Parekh and Hunter Brzustewicz; he can kill penalties.

There are, however, two drawbacks to this potential re-signing: first, that he also doesn’t provide much offence, although a shutdown second or first-pair defenceman is a more valuable asset than a shutdown fourth-line forward. The second is age — Hanley recently turned 34, and a contract for a player that age is always a big risk. A repeat of the previous contract, or something short and under $1 million, would be a safe option for a solid defensive guy.

2. Connor Zary

Age: 23

Position: Forward

Contract status: RFA

Previous contract: Entry-level contract (three x $863,000)

Quick stats: 13 goals, 14 assists, 14 penalty minutes, 54 games played

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

Connor Zary played in the top-six for most of the Flames’ season after breaking properly into the NHL last season; unlike the majority of this list, he regularly demonstrates genuine offensive vigour, he’s young, and he’s improving. Unfortunately, he’s been injury-prone in his short NHL career so far, only managing 54 games this season with several injuries keeping him out of the lineup. Regardless, keeping Zary should be a no-brainer. He’s already a proven scorer with a big upside and developmental room to grow.

1. Kevin Bahl

Age: 24

Position: Defence

Contract status: RFA

Previous contract: two x $1.05 million

Quick stats: three goals, 17 assists, 35 penalty minutes, 73 games played

Kevin Bahl proved himself last season as the Flames’ third defenceman after Weegar and Rasmus Andersson. He played big minutes at even strength and led the team in penalty kill time. Like Hanley, he’s a lefty and won’t get in the way of the development of the Flames’ right-handed defensive prospects; unlike Hanley, he’s on the right side of 30 and is not about to hit the aging curve.

Bahl would be a great stabilizer in the middle-six, especially as a shutdown partner for one of a pair of young, volatile defencemen or even as Weegar’s partner. He is exactly what the Flames need on defence, and should be their top contract priority.

As the Flames head into what should be a busy offseason, one of their top priorities should be re-signing the players they hold the negotiation rights to and believe would fit into next season’s plan for the team. If they intend to make the playoffs next year, they should move on from fourth-liners and solidify the defensive group, making room for the prospects who are ready to make the jump.