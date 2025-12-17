Comparing the 2025-26 Canadiens to the 2024-25 Team

The Montreal Canadiens’ season has not been perfect. There have been ups, downs, and some frustrating stretches that have tested the patience of fans. However, when you step back and compare where this team is today to where it was one year ago, the progression is undeniable. This season was never about immediate contention; it was about growth. And by that measure, the Canadiens are clearly moving in the right direction.

Team Record Shows Real Improvement

As of Dec. 17, the Canadiens hold a 17-12-4 record, placing them 13th overall in the NHL. That alone represents a massive leap compared to the same point last season. One year ago, Montreal sat near the bottom of the league with an 11-16-3 record, ranked 30th overall. The team was struggling to stay competitive on most nights, often falling behind early and lacking the offensive punch to respond.

The statistical gap between the two seasons further highlights that improvement. At the same point last year, the Canadiens had a brutal minus-31 goal differential. They scored just 2.73 goals per game while allowing 3.76 goals against, a combination that made winning consistently nearly impossible. Defensive breakdowns were frequent, and even strong goaltending performances were often wasted due to a lack of goal support.

This season, those numbers have taken a step forward. Montreal is now scoring 3.21 goals per game while allowing 3.54. While the defensive numbers still need improvement, the offensive jump is significant. The Canadiens are more dangerous, more capable of coming back in games, and far less reliant on perfect defensive play just to have a chance. The goal differential may not yet place them among elite teams, but it clearly shows a team that is no longer stuck in survival mode.

Player Progression Is the Real Story

While the improved record is encouraging, the most important sign of progress comes from individual player development. This rebuild was always centred on growth from the core, and this season, that growth is finally translating onto the scoresheet.

Nick Suzuki is having the best season of his career. The captain is currently on pace for 92 points, which would be a new personal high. More importantly, he continues to drive play in all situations, carrying heavy minutes while producing offensively. Suzuki has taken another step toward becoming the legitimate number-one centre the organization has been building around.

Cole Caufield’s progression has been just as noticeable. On pace for 42 goals, he is once again showing that his elite finishing ability is real and sustainable. His confidence with the puck, especially on the power play, has returned, and his chemistry with Suzuki continues to fuel Montreal’s offence.

On the blue line, Lane Hutson has exceeded expectations. The young defenceman is on pace for 70 points, a remarkable number and potentially a career high. Hutson’s creativity and puck-moving ability have added a new dynamic to the Canadiens’ transition game, something that was sorely missing last season.

Juraj Slafkovský is also trending upward. He is on pace for 22 goals, which would be a career high. His physical presence, combined with improved offensive instincts, is beginning to justify the patience the organization has shown with him.

Before his injury, Alex Newhook was on pace for 58 points, another encouraging sign. His speed and versatility have allowed him to contribute in multiple roles, and his offensive production was steadily climbing before being sidelined. Overall, the Canadiens’ young core is progressing, and that is the most important metric in a rebuilding season.

Progress Matters More Than Short-Term Frustration

It is easy to focus on the negatives, especially after such a strong start to the season, followed by a tougher stretch in recent weeks. Expectations rise quickly when early success creates hope, and losses feel heavier as a result. However, those struggles do not erase the bigger picture.

The Canadiens are better than they were last year. The team is more competitive, the core players are improving, and the foundation is becoming clearer. Progress does not always follow a straight line, but this season has shown meaningful steps forward. And in a rebuild, that is what truly matters.

The Canadiens’ season may not be flawless, but it is undeniably better than where the team stood a year ago. The improved record, stronger offensive output, and, most importantly, the continued progression of the young core all point toward a team moving in the right direction.