Noted Neuroscientist Suggests Maple Leafs’ Stolarz Suffered Two Concussions in Game 1

In light of the head injury suffered by Anthony Stolarz in the second period of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-4 Game 1 win over the Florida Panthers (and his subsequent departure from the game), there are plenty of questions but little in the way of answers. Is Stolarz concussed? When will he return to the crease? How was the elbow delivered by Sam Bennett not worthy of a suspension by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety?

As fans wait with baited breath for any updates from a Maple Leafs organization that is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to injury reports, one prominent voice that has come to the forefront is that of neuroscientist and concussion safety advocate Christopher Nowinski. The former WWE superstar and current CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation weighed in on the Stolarz incident on X, suggesting that he might have already been concussed earlier in the game and that the club waited too long to remove their goaltender.

Stolarz Suffered an Early Concussion?

According to Nowinski, Stolarz was likely already concussed roughly five minutes into Game 1. On what was the Panthers’ first shot of the night, Sam Reinhart took a drop-back pass from Carter Verhaeghe in the offensive zone before unleashing an 82 mile per hour wrist shot that knocked off Stolarz’s mask.

Update: Anthony Stolarz likely suffered a first #comcussion 5 minutes into the game when he took a puck to face that knocked his mask off.

25 seconds after the hit he did a SHAAKE (Spontaneous Headshake after a Kinematic Event) which predicts concussion 72% of the time. https://t.co/HfiBmJSnKV pic.twitter.com/M8DFcAtWyB — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) May 6, 2025

While Stolarz appeared to take an extra moment to compose himself, Nowinski pointed to what he refers to as a “SHAAKE” (Spontaneous Headshake After A Kinematic Event), an involuntary head shake that he noted accurately predicts concussions 72% of the time. Not only did he identify one in the immediate aftermath of Stolarz taking a puck to the mask, but he pointed to another such “SHAAKE” as the netminder got ready to begin play once again.

Perhaps these were deliberate motions that Stolarz was making to shake out the cobwebs and get re-focused, but there are some potentially scary implications if he jumped from one traumatic head incident to another in such a relatively short span of time.

Did the Maple Leafs Wait Too Long to Pull Stolarz?

Maple Leafs fans may prefer to focus on blaming Bennett for Stolarz’s murky health status, but Nowinski raised the point of whether Craig Berube and the coaching staff acted in the 31-year-old’s best interests.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stolarz stayed in the game after taking an elbow from Bennett despite showing signs of – at the very least – being shaken up by the impact. As Nowinski points out, he remained in the crease for more than two minutes of game time before appearing to vomit once he skated over to the team bench.

When I initially posted on Anthony Stolarz I didn't know they initially left him in for more than two minutes until he started vomiting on the bench.

We need to do better.

PSA: If you vomit multiple times after a brain injury, get to the emergency room. pic.twitter.com/2mMR52mmDk — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) May 6, 2025

At this point, Stolarz is out of the hospital and doing well and hasn’t even been ruled out of starting Game 2. Still, the fact that he was taken out of Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher does not paint a picture of a head injury that was handled properly. While you might expect NHL teams to err on the side of caution given what we now know about concussions and head trauma, the Maple Leafs don’t appear to have done so in allowing him to return to the crease after the Bennett elbow. Rushing him back between the pipes this series to maximize their chances of beating Florida would also represent a de-prioritization of Stolarz’s health and well-being.

A quick scan of social media in the aftermath of last night’s game unsurprisingly reveals a wide range of viewpoints about what was a newsworthy Game 1. When it comes to Stolarz and the head injury that knocked him out of the game, however, Nowinski’s opinion carries considerable weight. His expressed concern over the status of Stolarz offers some worrying insight amidst what is otherwise a wave of misinformation, speculation and uncertainty. And even Nowinski, a foremost expert on the subject, ultimately had little else to say beyond “sending prayers.”