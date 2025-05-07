A Look at the Canadiens’ 2025 Free Agent Class

With the 2024-25 season now officially behind them, the Montreal Canadiens can now shift their attention to what comes next. While the season ended with a first-round exit, there were plenty of positive takeaways, from the emergence of young stars like Lane Hutson to a solid second half that saw the team fight their way into playoff contention. Now, general manager Kent Hughes faces a pivotal summer. One of his top priorities will be evaluating which pending free agents, both unrestricted and restricted, deserve another contract as the Canadiens continue building toward long-term competitiveness.

Unrestricted Free Agents

Montreal has three unrestricted free agents entering the offseason: Christian Dvorak, Joel Armia, and Michael Pezzetta. Each brings NHL experience, but their roles and value to the team vary significantly.

Among the three, Dvorak is the most likely to return. After a frustrating start, the 29-year-old centre settled into a useful role late in the season. Centring a line with Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson, Dvorak brought structure and reliability to a bottom-six unit that played hard minutes. He won faceoffs, was defensively responsible, and complemented the more north-south games of his wingers. While his offensive upside remains limited, he could be retained on a much more affordable short-term deal. If the Canadiens want to preserve that line’s chemistry and maintain depth at centre, Dvorak makes sense, provided the price is right.

Christian Dvorak, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It seems unlikely that Armia will be back next season. Despite a good start to the season, Armia once again struggled with consistency and was often invisible in long stretches. His size and puck protection are NHL-caliber, but at 31 years old and with younger wingers pushing for roster spots, the Habs are unlikely to bring him back. A fresh start elsewhere might be best for both parties.

Pezzetta, a locker-room glue guy, offers grit, energy, and physicality. But with limited offensive impact and often serving as a 13th forward, his role could easily be filled by a younger player with more upside. With no points in 25 games this season, it is fair to say Pezzetta did not really have any impact on the Habs this season. His days in Montreal are probably coming to an end.

Restricted Free Agents

The Canadiens also have four key restricted free agents (RFAs) to address: Emil Heineman, Jayden Struble, Jakub Dobes, and Cayden Primeau. While RFAs usually return, the situation surrounding one of them is more uncertain than usual.

Heineman is the easiest call of the group. The speedy Swedish winger made strides this season in Montreal and showed enough flashes to earn a look as a full-time NHLer next season. He plays a direct, aggressive game that suits the Canadiens’ identity and could slot into a third- or fourth-line role. Expect a bridge contract as the team continues to evaluate his long-term ceiling.

On the back end, Struble emerged as a hard-nosed, physical defenceman capable of playing regular minutes. While he doesn’t offer much offence, Struble earned praise for his poise and competitive edge. The 23-year-old fits the mould of a modern bottom-pair defenceman and likely gets a short-term deal as he solidifies his place in the rotation.

Dobes was one of the pleasant surprises of the season. After a solid start in Laval, he was called up to Montreal and made an immediate impact, helping stabilize the goaltending situation during the playoff push. The 23-year-old Czech netminder posted impressive numbers in limited NHL action, including a sparkling .941 save percentage in his first five starts. With Samuel Montembeault entrenched as the starter and top prospect Jacob Fowler expected to play a key role in Laval next season, Dobes is on track to become the Habs’ full-time NHL backup.

The real wild card is Primeau. Once seen as the heir apparent in goal, Primeau faltered this season. He failed to lock down the NHL backup job and was overtaken by Dobes in December. With Jacob Fowler ready to start in Laval and Montembeault and Dobes ahead of him on the depth chart, Primeau may be the odd man out. Despite being an RFA, there’s a good chance the Canadiens opt not to qualify him, or look to trade his rights to a team willing to take a flyer. A change of scenery might be the only way for him to reboot his career.

The 2025 free agent class won’t make or break the Canadiens’ future, but the decisions Hughes makes could shape the team’s depth, identity, and flexibility heading into next season. Letting go of veterans like Armia and Pezzetta would open doors for younger players to step in, while re-signing players like Dvorak, Struble, and Dobes could help maintain stability at key positions. The biggest storyline, however, may be the goaltending situation, particularly how the team handles the Primeau question and prepares for a future built around Montembeault, Dobes, and Fowler.

As the Canadiens continue to develop their young core, this offseason will be about fine-tuning rather than overhauling. That said, every roster spot matters. In a rebuild where internal growth is the focus, who gets retained and who moves on could go a long way in determining the pace of Montreal’s rise back into contention.