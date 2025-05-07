Each PWHL Team’s Secret Weapon Heading Into the Playoffs

The 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) regular season has now concluded. Four PWHL teams have clinched their spot in the playoffs to fight for the Walter Cup. While each team comprises strong competitors, they each have a player who could be their secret weapon heading into the postseason. These are the players for each of the four teams.

Minnesota Frost – Sophie Jacques

Although she plays defense on the Minnesota Frost, Sophie Jacques is outperforming a majority of the forwards in terms of offense. She is in the top three for her team for overall points, tied with Taylor Heise with 22 points. Jacques has seven goals and 15 assists to her name for the season. She is also the only defender on the team to record a first goal for her team. Both Jacques and Claire Thompson are also the only defenders to record a power-play goal.

Jacques is the second overall shot leader for her team, recording 75. Kendall Coyne Schofield is in the lead with 86. The next defender on the list is Thompson, coming in seventh place with 51 shots, 24 below Jacques. She also has the second-best plus/minus on the team, with a plus-12.

As part of the first-ever trade in PWHL history, this is Jacques’ second season in the league, but her first full season with Minnesota. She has consistently performed for the Frost this season, and heading into the playoffs, the other three teams should not count her out.

Montreal Victoire – Jennifer Gardiner

When you think of the Montreal Victoire, it’s hard not to think about Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey. The pair have been stellar and led the team in many categories, such as points and shots. However, PWHL fans should also pay attention to their other linemate, Jennifer Gardiner. While Poulin and Stacey might outpace Gardiner in those two categories, she is right below them in third place. Gardiner has 18 points to her name and has taken 55 shots on net.

Gardiner plays a clean game, taking only two penalty minutes in the regular season. She was tied with Poulin in both power-play goals and assists, with three for both players in both categories. In her rookie season, Gardiner has stepped up and proved she can go toe to toe with these incredible veteran players.

Ottawa Charge – Tereza Vanisova

As the Ottawa Charge gear up to face off against the Victoire, one player has more at stake. As a part of a last-minute deal at the trade deadline last season, the Victoire traded Tereza Vanisova to Ottawa in exchange for Amanda Boullier. This entire season, Vanisova continued to prove why Montreal shouldn’t have turned their back on her.

Tereza Vanisova, Ottawa Charge (Photo by /PWHL)

Vanisova is Ottawa’s leading scorer, recording 22 points via 15 goals and seven assists. On top of this, she led the Charge with four game-winning goals during the regular season. Although she has the highest penalty minutes on her team with 38 and a minus-2, there is no denying that she has been a solid contributor for the Charge all season. Vanisova might not play the cleanest game, but she continues to drive pucks to the net; she is certainly a difference-maker on the ice.

Toronto Sceptres – Renata Fast

Renata Fast has been the star defender for the Toronto Sceptres this season. She has the third-highest point total for the Sceptres, accruing 22 points via six goals and 16 assists. She leads her team in game-winning goals, with three to her name. Fast also has the highest total of power-play assists, with 11. Although she is ranked fifth overall in the team’s shot counter, she has the highest total number of shots for a defender, 62. Both Fast and Daryl Watts are tied for overtime goals, with one apiece.

Fast has often been a difference-maker in many plays for Toronto this season. She is one player fans should keep an eye on.

Playoffs Begin Wednesday, May 7

The chase for the Walter Cup will begin on Wednesday, May 7, when the Sceptres host the Frost at Coca-Cola Coliseum.