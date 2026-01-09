Hildeby Is No Longer a Maple Leafs Project

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby’s stat line jumps off the page after a thrilling 2-1 victory over a Philadelphia Flyers team that never really found daylight on Thursday night: Twenty-one saves on twenty-two shots. A .955 save percentage. That’s the part everyone sees when they scroll past the boxscore.

Related: Laughton Propels Maple Leafs to Comeback in Philadelphia

While the score kept the game exciting, from Hildeby’s perspective, what mattered more was how little there was to notice. He kept the Flyers’ game in check. He just had to wait for the Maple Leafs’ offence to do enough.

Hildeby’s Calm, Size, and Technique in the Crease

For a goaltender — especially a young one — making a game feel uneventful could be the hardest skill to master. From the opening minutes, Hildeby didn’t look like a goalie trying to survive his start. His movements were compact and efficient. He didn’t scramble or make exaggerated pushes post-to-post. When the puck went wide, his head moved first, his body followed. It was textbook goalie play, but hardly robotic; just calm, intentional goaltending.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Flyers did get looks. Not a ton of east-west chaos, but enough broken plays and net-front traffic to test whether Hildeby would start chasing the game. He didn’t. On shots from the half wall, he held his depth instead of backing in. On point shots through traffic, he trusted his size and stayed tall. Pucks hit him and stayed hit.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Future Will Be Revealed This Season, No Matter the Ending

Rebound control is often the giveaway with young goalies, especially once a game tightens. That’s when pucks start squeaking loose, sticks wave, and confidence wobbles. Hildeby didn’t give the Flyers much to work with. Shots into the chest stayed there. Low shots were steered to safe areas. When rebounds did pop out, they were predictable — not panic rebounds that turned into second chances.

The Maple Leafs Held Their Structure in Front of Hildeby

That mattered for the group in front of him. The Maple Leafs’ defence stayed structured. There was no frantic collapsing, no scrambling saves that energized the Flyers’ bench. The game felt controlled, and that calm filtered outward. Only the Maple Leafs’ lack of offence made the game iffy.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby makes a glove save against the Tampa Bay Lightning

(John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

This wasn’t a night where Hildeby had to steal the game. There was no ten-minute stretch of chaos, no highlight-reel desperation save to stop the building. And that’s the compliment to the young Swedish goalie. He made the saves he was supposed to make. He erased mistakes quietly. He didn’t try to change the flow of the game. He simply managed it all around him. For a team trying to win tighter, playoff-style games, that has to matter far more than theatrics.

When the Flyers Scored in the Second Period, Back to Work

One thing stood out after the Flyers scored their lone goal. No visible frustration or exaggerated reset. He handed the puck to the official and went right back to his crease. No slumping posture. That might seem like a small detail, but small details stack up. Teammates must notice when a goalie doesn’t carry a mistake forward.

Related: The Problems the Maple Leafs Still Need to Solve

We saw the same thing from Joseph Woll on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers. They scored; he went back to work. Minor blip.

So, What Now with Hildeby?

This is where it gets interesting. Hildeby is still young and still developing, and performances like this create temptation. There’s an urge to “see what you’ve got” before you really need to, and run him back out there simply because he played so well. But there’s a fine line between development and exposure.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby scores a goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Right now, he looks like a goalie who benefits from intentional usage. Spot starts and, when possible, manageable matchups. Time to build confidence without being leaned on. He doesn’t look overwhelmed, but that doesn’t mean you rush the process. There’s value in letting a goalie win quietly instead of forcing him to prove something every night.

What Hildeby’s performance really does is give the Maple Leafs options. It gives the coaching staff confidence that if injuries hit or the schedule tightens, there’s a goalie who can step in without the game unravelling. It also raises a longer-term question about what kind of goalie pipeline this organization wants to build, since Hildeby no longer appears to be a project. He looks like a piece.

Hildeby Makes the Maple Leafs’ Future Decisions Harder

Hildeby’s performances in the crease are the kind that make future decisions harder and force the Maple Leafs to think more carefully. Right now, his game doesn’t force a move, but it does open the door a crack.

Related: Former Maple Leaf Comes Home: The Fraser Minten Trade Cost

He’s earning trust. And for a young goalie looking to find his place in a crowded, high-pressure market, that might be the most important takeaway from his team’s 2-1 win over the Flyers last night.